The cult Ninja Creami Deluxe is less than £200 for this weekend only - it's our favourite kitchen appliance for heatwave weather

We can think of no better way to celebrate the eventual shining of the sun this weekend than tucking into ice-cream. And the only way to elevate that experience was if you could enjoy homemade gelato, and have total control over what goes into your summertime snack.

That's made possible with the Ninja Creami Deluxe, which is in fact on sale at QVC for this weekend only. We've tried this ice-cream maker and given it high praise in our Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream maker review, where we tested out the functions with great success. If you want to do the same, then head to QVC where you can shop the Creami Deluxe for just £199.95 down from its RRP of £249.99.

What's the difference between the ever-viral Ninja Creami (which we tried in our Ninja Creami review) and the Creami Deluxe, I hear you ask? Allow me to get into it, as well as to show you the results of our stellar ice-cream after weeks of testing.

The Creami Deluxe is an amped-up version of its predecessor, with 10 settings and a doubled-up pot size. That means more ice cream and more ways to make it!

The release of the Ninja Creami Deluxe was hotly anticipated in the UK after growing in popularity in the US. But what can the Dreami Deluxe actually do and how is it different to a) the normal Creami (available from Ninja for £199.99) and b) a bog-standard blender?

Well, the Ninja Creami Deluxe has 10 functions, which is 3 more than the standard Creami, and incorporates frozen drinks too, so that you can get your fill of homemade slushis if you choose. It also has bigger tubs (twice as big as the Creami), so you can enjoy your delicious creations for longer.

Ice cream about to go into the Mix-in mode when testing the Ninja Creami Deluxe at home (Image credit: Future)

How is the Ninja Creami Deluxe different from a blender?

When we were testing the Ninja Creami, we got to see for ourselves exactly how it works. And rather than a blender, which has blades at the bottom of a jug which ingredients are pulled down into, the Creami has a blade which is slowly lowered into a frozen mixture.

The blades then rotate to creamify the mix, yielding expertly churned ice-cream, gelato, or frozen drinks, depending on which mode you select.

(Image credit: Future)

It's hard to say which Ninja Creami we like best after trying both, as while the Creami Deluxe is more impressive, the original Creami tends to be more affordable. But for this weekend only, thanks to the QVC deal, you can get actually bag the Deluxe for the same price as the standard Creami. So it seems like the choice is obvious if you want an ice-cream maker for this summer.