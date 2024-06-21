The cult Ninja Creami Deluxe is less than £200 for this weekend only - it's our favourite kitchen appliance for heatwave weather
The perfect deal for ice-cream weather at last
We can think of no better way to celebrate the eventual shining of the sun this weekend than tucking into ice-cream. And the only way to elevate that experience was if you could enjoy homemade gelato, and have total control over what goes into your summertime snack.
That's made possible with the Ninja Creami Deluxe, which is in fact on sale at QVC for this weekend only. We've tried this ice-cream maker and given it high praise in our Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream maker review, where we tested out the functions with great success. If you want to do the same, then head to QVC where you can shop the Creami Deluxe for just £199.95 down from its RRP of £249.99.
What's the difference between the ever-viral Ninja Creami (which we tried in our Ninja Creami review) and the Creami Deluxe, I hear you ask? Allow me to get into it, as well as to show you the results of our stellar ice-cream after weeks of testing.
Ninja Creami Deluxe | was £249.99, now £199.95 at QVC
The Creami Deluxe is an amped-up version of its predecessor, with 10 settings and a doubled-up pot size. That means more ice cream and more ways to make it!
Ninja Creami QVC deal
The release of the Ninja Creami Deluxe was hotly anticipated in the UK after growing in popularity in the US. But what can the Dreami Deluxe actually do and how is it different to a) the normal Creami (available from Ninja for £199.99) and b) a bog-standard blender?
Well, the Ninja Creami Deluxe has 10 functions, which is 3 more than the standard Creami, and incorporates frozen drinks too, so that you can get your fill of homemade slushis if you choose. It also has bigger tubs (twice as big as the Creami), so you can enjoy your delicious creations for longer.
How is the Ninja Creami Deluxe different from a blender?
When we were testing the Ninja Creami, we got to see for ourselves exactly how it works. And rather than a blender, which has blades at the bottom of a jug which ingredients are pulled down into, the Creami has a blade which is slowly lowered into a frozen mixture.
The blades then rotate to creamify the mix, yielding expertly churned ice-cream, gelato, or frozen drinks, depending on which mode you select.
It's hard to say which Ninja Creami we like best after trying both, as while the Creami Deluxe is more impressive, the original Creami tends to be more affordable. But for this weekend only, thanks to the QVC deal, you can get actually bag the Deluxe for the same price as the standard Creami. So it seems like the choice is obvious if you want an ice-cream maker for this summer.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
-
Le Creuset's home economist shared with us her golden rules for using the brand's cookware - which might surprise you
Why high heat is a no-go for Le Creuset pans
By Molly Cleary
-
7 bold and beautiful small blue kitchen ideas to make a tiny cooking space pop
From navy to duck egg, blue is one of the most versatile kitchen colours out there
By Holly Cockburn
-
How to make your own rose fertiliser for the biggest and brightest blooms yet
No, you don’t have to spend a fortune on store-bought fertilisers
By Lauren Bradbury