Ninja's first espresso machine has launched in the UK - everything we know about the game-changing coffee maker
It's a 3-in-1 espresso, cold brew and filter machine
Ninja's first coffee machine has finally landed in the UK and here at Ideal Home, we could not be more excited. The Ninja Luxe Café, which at first glance seems an exceptionally versatile bean-to-cup coffee machine, will be available to buy from the Ninja website imminently. If you're interested, you can sign up now to receive updates.
This machine has been available in the US for some time, with rave reviews from consumers across the pond. The selling point of the Luxe Café is its versatility; it's capable of providing you with espresso, filter coffee and cold brew at home, and features automatic milk frothing, so that you can be guided through the process of making a perfect at-home latte.
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've been impatiently waiting for the release of this model, which many in the US think is one of the best coffee machines, for some time. Here are my inital thoughts as I take a first look at everything it can do.
This machine is kitted out with Barista Assist Technology, designed to help you through all the brewing process steps, and is equipped with a huge range of grind sizes and settings, and therefore perfect for beginners and coffee experts alike.
Ninja's first ever espresso machine launches in the UK
On first glances, the Ninja Luxe Café looks a lot like one of the top-rated coffee machines we've ever tried, the Sage Barista Express Impress. There are a fair amount of similarities, including an integrated grinder, and an intuitive system to help you pull your espresso, from adjusting the grind size to tamping.
And there's more, with a Dual Froth System for longer drinks. Using the integrated, automatic milk frother, the machine whisks and heats the milk of your choice (plant-based or not) to match the drink type you've selected. It can craft cold or hot microfoam, so an array of drinks types should be possible.
One very interesting feature of this Ninja machine I've noticed is the extra-large portafilter, which is far larger than any other I've seen before, including on the Sage machine I have at home. It's supersized so that you can brew double or quad shots at home, which is a lot of coffee. But hey, you might appreciate it on those days you really need a wake up call.
The thing I think is most exciting about this machine is how intuitive it sounds to use, though that should hardly be a surprise given how geared the best Ninja air fryers are to user friendliness.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Lots of people tend to opt for pod coffee machines at home, as learning the ropes with an espresso machine can seem confusing and expensive. But if you persevere, the results with an espresso machine are much better, and this machine might just be about to make the process a little more accessible. Ninja claims the Barista Assist Technology with this machine can offer customised grind size recommendations, and make adjustments on temperature and pressure according to the type of brew you want.
I'm looking forward to seeing if this machine lives up to the hype during our testing process, where we'll look at the user friendliness and the all-important quality of the coffee it can brew. As with all Ninja products, we've got high hopes!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
-
How to store pizza ovens in winter - top tips to protect it from the elements when summer ends
Everything you need to know about weatherproofing this outdoor kitchen essential
By Lauren Bradbury
-
KitchenAid has given its iconic mixer a fresh new look - we're obsessed with its natural details
The iconic brand has gone au naturel...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Ninja's newest product aims to take the guesswork out of cooking for just £89.99
A snazzy new cooking tool, did you say?
By Molly Cleary
-
KitchenAid has given its iconic mixer a fresh new look - we're obsessed with its natural details
The iconic brand has gone au naturel...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Ninja's newest innovation can turn your air fryer or pizza oven into a smart appliance - here's how
A snazzy new cooking tool, did you say?
By Molly Cleary
-
KitchenAid's new coffee machines are a thing of beauty - we've already got a standout favourite (and it's the most affordable)
Featuring semi-automatic and automatic bean-to-cup machines
By Molly Cleary
-
Le Creuset's new colourway is the perfect autumnal green - is it the next big 'it' colour?
Meet the new trending green for Autumn
By Rebecca Knight
-
This smart built-in larder hack saved the homeowner £1000s on her dream shaker-style pantry
Shaker-style built-in larders don't have to be super premium - this kitchen hack will help you create your own
By Holly Cockburn
-
Aldi has stocked its middle aisle with Joseph Joseph dupes - run, don’t walk to snap up these clever kitchen buys
Aldi has done it again…
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to clean a Ninja air fryer heating element - the dirtiest part of your air fryer you've never even seen
Don't get caught out by viral cleaning hacks with this one
By Molly Cleary
-
Currys is selling the popular Ninja dual-zone air fryer in an exclusive white colourway for a shockingly good price
Grab it while you can
By Rebecca Knight