The Ninja Slushi has finally been restocked - here's how to buy it before it inevitably sells out again
If the Slushi is on your Christmas shopping list, you better act fast
The Ninja Slushi, easily the most in-demand appliance of this year, is now back in stock at Ninja for £299.99. Following its sell-out release a few weeks ago, the clamour around this commercial-grade beverage maker has only grown, so if you do want to secure the Slushi this side of Christmas, we'd advise acting fast.
As we explained in our first look at the new product, the Slushi has proved popular with fans of the Ninja brand thanks to its range of innovative features, including the ability to whip up frozen drinks in under an hour. There's no need to pre-freeze ingredients either, which is necessary with another of the brands sell-out releases, the Ninja Creami.
We're reminded of the air fryer hype of a few years ago with the Ninja Slushi, which keeps on selling out every time it's restocked. It's bound to make entertaining this Christmas a lot more fun if you can secure one.
Where can I buy the Ninja Slushi?
The best place to buy the Ninja Slushi ordinarily is through the retailer itself, where the price is set to the RRP of £299.99. Mainland UK orders over £30 also qualify for free delivery, making Ninja by far the most advantageous place to pick up the Slushi.
However, stock has been extremely limited throughout November, with this latest restock set to have more demand than ever. When the stock of the Slushi inevitably sells out, the other place that you can find it in stock is Amazon, though it is currently on pre-order until the 10th of December. There's also the added price of ordering through Amazon, where the product has currently been priced up to £569.99.
With a huge £270 price difference on Ninja vs Amazon, there's a clear winner if you're looking to shop the Slushi before Christmas. It just depends if you can act fast enough to snap this one up!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
