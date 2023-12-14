Olly Murs' brave kitchen colour scheme has made our hearts skip a beat – experts love how it is 'contemporary yet timeless'

Singer-songwriter, Olly Murs, is easily a household name that often brings back the nostalgia of the 2010s after first gracing our screens on The X Factor. Now geared up to join Take That's next tour and having just got married this past summer to his wife Amelia, you better believe that Olly is still around and even better than ever.

Just this past weekend, the Murs couple took to Instagram to share with fans their heartwarming pregnancy announcement video. The opening shot features the Murs household's kitchen – sporting the ever-impactful dark kitchen trend that experts have once said 'oozes high-end cosiness'.

Dark kitchen ideas have long been a go-to kitchen colour scheme for those looking to add drama and instant impact into a space that is often associated with lighter and brighter schemes.

Not to mention it also depends on how brave you are – and if Olly's latest Instagram post says anything – it's that the Murs household is among the bravest in the realm of kitchen ideas.

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Olly Murs' brave kitchen colour scheme

Just this past week alone, Olly Murs has taken to Instagram to share both his wife Amelia's pregnancy announcement as well as a touching video compilation of the big reveal to family and friends.

The Instagram reel is captioned: 'It wasn't just our hearts that skipped a beat' – a heartwarming pun for the fans, of course.

As we mentioned, the reel opens in the Murs' kitchen, with luxe brown marbled worktops, statement walls, and dark grey kitchen cabinets. The entire space is serving stealth wealth and sophistication – and yes, we're obsessed.

A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs) A photo posted by on

'Dark kitchens have taken the culinary world by storm, adding a touch of sophistication and contemporary flair to the traditional kitchen aesthetic,' begins Al Bruce, founder of shaker kitchen company, Olive & Barr.

'Working seamlessly with natural materials, embracing a deeper colour palette allows homeowners to channel a luxury appeal throughout their cooking space.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Rob Abrahams, co-founder and CEO of COAT Paints adds, 'Darker kitchen cabinets are a timeless choice, and they can work in any space. When the space is big and airy like in Olly's kitchen, you can get away with dark units and walls for a more dramatic look.'

'Brown is a heritage colour, but it's definitely seeing a renaissance at the minute,' he assures. 'Purple and taupe undertones can make for beautifully rich and chocolatey browns that feel both contemporary yet timeless.'

'More and more, people are starting to see dark browns as a warmer alternative to dark blues and blacks.'

So while black kitchen ideas are certainly still coming in hot, the brown paint micro-trend, for example, is what's drawing people in. Therefore, it only makes sense that Olly Murs would feel the same in championing this kitchen trend.

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

'Pairing brown and grey doesn't seem to make sense on paper. But it works here thanks to the warm undertones,' continues Rob. 'Both shades use yellow, which helps them play together well and feel cohesive.'

Sarah Lloyd, paint and interiors specialist at Valspar Paint adds, 'By pairing the dark grey cabinets with brown painted walls and ceilings, Olly Murs has transformed the kitchen into a contemporary and urban space, giving the dark grey cabinets a modern and unique edge.'

Olive & Barr's Al concludes, 'Gone are the days of stark spotlights and bright, tiled splashbacks; people are now opting for a colour scheme that creates intrigue, inviting them into their kitchen so it can be used for more than just cooking.'

Needless to say, moody kitchen colour schemes never looked better than in the Murs household's touching video announcement.

Perhaps they'll even raise a little Troublemaker of their own to continue the dark kitchen lineage...