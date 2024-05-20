ProCook is launching a professional-level ice cream maker for under £150 – less than half the price of similar models
The brand continues expanding its range of small kitchen appliances with a pro-level ice cream maker – a design that rivals premium brands
Last week, ProCook announced a new addition to its small kitchen appliances range - the very first ProCook ice cream maker, which will be available for purchase from this July. Just in time for the summer heat when we’ll need all the homemade ice cream to cool down.
Technically, ProCook is launching two ice cream makers come July – one budget-friendly, entry-level version with an RRP of £49 and the other a professional-level machine for £149. But we are particularly impressed with the look and sound of the latter. Not to mention its price which is less than half the price of similar models like the Sage The Smart Scoop, which is considered one of the best ice cream makers on the market. But it comes at a price, retailing for around £370.
So if you, too, want to make ice cream at home like a pro but for a reasonable price, then the ProCook Professional Ice Cream Maker might be the one.
ProCook professional ice cream maker
Before last year, ProCook was known only for its reasonably priced high-quality cookware. But then, last year came and the brand launched its first toaster and kettle. And earlier this year, ProCook expanded its range with 10 new small appliances, including the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill, which is a great dupe for the Ninja Foodi MAX Pro Health Grill.
And this summer, the brand will add two new electrical ice cream makers to the line up. And we can’t wait to get our hands on the premium version, priced at £149, much like the viral Ninja Creami ice cream maker which, of course, is not a professional-level machine. Even though it’s amazing nonetheless.
With a price point that's less than half the price of the Sage ice cream maker, the ProCook Professional Ice Cream Maker also boasts a larger capacity of 1.2L, while Sage only has 1L. From a visual perspective, they both have a similar design, except for the colour – ProCook comes only in black and Sage is only available in silver.
While the ProCook ice cream maker takes 90 minutes to make ice cream, the Sage The Smart Scoop takes only 26 minutes, according to our reviewers. It's also equipped with 12 automatic hardness settings, while the ProCook has 3 of those.
‘With kitchen electricals there are plenty of cheaper, basic products on the market and high priced trending brands, so it can be hard to find good quality at an affordable price,’ says Rob Falconer, head of range at ProCook. ‘We wanted to develop a top of the range ice cream maker that is easy to use, robust and produces brilliant results whilst being sensibly priced. The ProCook Professional Ice Cream Maker is the best choice for anyone who wants the best of both worlds.’
The professional ice cream maker doesn’t require any pre-freezing and it comes with a removable ice cream bowl housed in a black cubed design. The machine can whip up a silky smooth ice cream or sorbet in 90 minutes.
So just in an hour and a half, you could be eating a delicious homemade ice cream. Sounds good to us.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
