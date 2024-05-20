ProCook is launching a professional-level ice cream maker for under £150 – less than half the price of similar models

Last week, ProCook announced a new addition to its small kitchen appliances range - the very first ProCook ice cream maker, which will be available for purchase from this July. Just in time for the summer heat when we’ll need all the homemade ice cream to cool down.

Technically, ProCook is launching two ice cream makers come July – one budget-friendly, entry-level version with an RRP of £49 and the other a professional-level machine for £149. But we are particularly impressed with the look and sound of the latter. Not to mention its price which is less than half the price of similar models like the Sage The Smart Scoop, which is considered one of the best ice cream makers on the market. But it comes at a price, retailing for around £370.

So if you, too, want to make ice cream at home like a pro but for a reasonable price, then the ProCook Professional Ice Cream Maker might be the one.

(Image credit: ProCook)

ProCook professional ice cream maker

Before last year, ProCook was known only for its reasonably priced high-quality cookware. But then, last year came and the brand launched its first toaster and kettle. And earlier this year, ProCook expanded its range with 10 new small appliances, including the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill, which is a great dupe for the Ninja Foodi MAX Pro Health Grill.

And this summer, the brand will add two new electrical ice cream makers to the line up. And we can’t wait to get our hands on the premium version, priced at £149, much like the viral Ninja Creami ice cream maker which, of course, is not a professional-level machine. Even though it’s amazing nonetheless.

ProCook Professional Ice Cream Maker £149 at ProCook from July 2024 With a price point that's less than half the price of the Sage ice cream maker, the ProCook Professional Ice Cream Maker also boasts a larger capacity of 1.2L, while Sage only has 1L. From a visual perspective, they both have a similar design, except for the colour – ProCook comes only in black and Sage is only available in silver. Sage The Smart Scoop £348.95 at Peter Tyson £369.95 at John Lewis £369.95 at Breville While the ProCook ice cream maker takes 90 minutes to make ice cream, the Sage The Smart Scoop takes only 26 minutes, according to our reviewers. It's also equipped with 12 automatic hardness settings, while the ProCook has 3 of those.

‘With kitchen electricals there are plenty of cheaper, basic products on the market and high priced trending brands, so it can be hard to find good quality at an affordable price,’ says Rob Falconer, head of range at ProCook. ‘We wanted to develop a top of the range ice cream maker that is easy to use, robust and produces brilliant results whilst being sensibly priced. The ProCook Professional Ice Cream Maker is the best choice for anyone who wants the best of both worlds.’

The professional ice cream maker doesn’t require any pre-freezing and it comes with a removable ice cream bowl housed in a black cubed design. The machine can whip up a silky smooth ice cream or sorbet in 90 minutes.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So just in an hour and a half, you could be eating a delicious homemade ice cream. Sounds good to us.