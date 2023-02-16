'I honestly don't know what I'd do without it' - This multi-tasking grill is a kitchen must-have

Ever since air fryer mania seized the country last year we've been keeping an eye out for the next big thing and we think we might have found a contender for the best air fryer in the Ninja® Foodi® Max Pro Grill, Flat Plate and Air Fryer.

An air fryer, hot plate, dehydrator, and a roasting and baking machine all in one, the Ninja® Foodi® Max Pro Grill is you if you're looking for all the perks of an air fryer...and some. Plus it is currently on offer at both Lakeland (opens in new tab) AND Ninja (opens in new tab), who have both reduced the price by £50 from £299.99 to £249.99.

Ninja® Foodi® Max Pro Grill: Reduced by £50 to £249.99 at Lakeland (opens in new tab)

We can't pretend that we've only just discovered the wonders of the Ninja® Foodi® Max Pro Grill, as it has long been a staple in Ideal Home's Deputy Print Editor, Ginevra Benedetti's kitchen.

'If there's one appliance that gets the most use in my kitchen, it's this. It's such a powerhouse of a multitasker,' explains Ginevra. 'A day doesn't go by in our house without our trusty Ninja being used.'

The Ninja appliance features 7 functions in one neat package. It comes with a Grill plate, Flat plate and 3.8 litre ceramic crisper basket so you can cook everything you would in an oven, along with searing steaks and frying chips.

'It takes just a couple of minutes to heat up and can cook so many things brilliantly,' adds Ginevera. 'We use it to bake part-baked baguettes, to make toasted sandwiches, to grill meat and vegetables, crisp up oven fries, to reheat pizza, to roast potatoes and joints of meat... I honestly don't know what I'd do without it.'

However, one of our favourite features that really sets the Ninja® Foodi® Max Pro Grill apart from an air fryer or many of the best multicookers is the Digital Cooking Probe you can leave in while cooking. It will monitor the temperature of the meat so it is cooked perfectly each time. It might sound too good to be true, but it really does work.

'Every week, I roast a large chicken in it - just spatchcock it, insert the temperature probe into the thickest part, select 'Chicken' from the presets and it does all the work for you, switching off automatically when the internal temperature it's 74°C,' says Ginevra.

'It only takes around 45 mins to roast (fraction of the time it would in an oven - producing the crispiest skin and juiciest meat. My friends and family are well used to me banging on about how good it is, that most of them have invested in their own...!)'

'Bacon in the Ninja is a particular favourite. The grill plate is angled slightly with a well at the front so any fat drips down away from the food making the bacon super crispy. Fillets of salmon, too, are perfectly cooked in just seven minutes, crispy skin on the outside, soft and tender on the inside. I can't recommend this enough.'

If you've been looking for a foolproof kitchen appliance that does it all and is worthy of that precious countertop space, this is a deal we'd recommend jumping on while it lasts.

Due to high demand Lakeland is limited sales of the grill to two per household.