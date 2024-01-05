Salter Dual Air Fryer vs Ninja Foodi Dual Zone – which should you buy?

If you're debating between the Salter Dual air fryer vs Ninja Foodi Dual air fryer in the latest January air fryer deals, then the first thing you need to know is that these two brands and these particular models are two of the most popular in the air fryer world.

They offer customers the chance to cook two different foods quickly and efficiently at the same time - while also cutting down their energy bills in the process. This, coupled with the fact that they are both on offer in January deals, means there’s never been a better time to buy one of the best air fryers.

Both dual air fryers feature effortless cooking options, impressive cooking times, and an array of additional features. And while they look very similar, the two appliances vary quite a bit when it comes to their functionality, useability and most importantly, price.

Salter Dual air fryer vs Ninja Dual air fryer

So what's the benefit of choosing one of these models over the other? We explore the differences in function, value and useability of both the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer and the Salter Dual air fryer so you can make your mind up.

Salter Dual Air Fryer: What you need to know

With a host of happy reviewers, the Salter Dual Zone air fryer is great for cooking up separate foods for meals, with the option to set different times and temperatures.

The Salter Dual air fryer has an adjustable temperature and 60-minute timer which is perfect for giving you the control to cook different foods at once.

(Image credit: Salter)

Plus, the smart sync and match cook functions allow the food in both compartments to be ready at the very same time by pausing the temperature and resuming cooking.

Our full review is on the way, but in the meantime, our Ecommerce Editor Molly Cleary has given us an insight into its functionality.

'I tried Salter's dual zone air fryer EK4750 and as far as going head to head with the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, I'm afraid to say that it doesn't really compete. I found the controls confusing to use, it's loud and the cooking results were on the inconsistent side,' explains Molly.

(Image credit: Future)

Ninja Foodi Dual Air Fryer: What you need to know

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer has been on everyone's wishlist since its launch and after a very long time in short supply, you can now bag it for a competitive price in the best January Ninja deals. Our Head of Reviews has called it one of the best air fryers she's ever tried, with its double basket design perfect for families.

After reviewing this product, our Ecommerce Editor Molly Cleary said: 'Coming in with fresh eyes to the Ninja Dual Zone, it's fair to say that while it takes up a considerable amount of space on a countertop, it's by far the nicest-to-look-at dual zone model we tested that day.'

Simple to use, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone's non-stick drawers are clearly labelled with a one and a two, so you won't get confused when trying to replace them. Plus, its dial lets you choose from six different functions: Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate, and Bake.



(Image credit: Ninja)

It also has 'Sync' and 'Match' buttons just like the Salter: the 'Sync' function means the two baskets will finish at the same time regardless of the timings or temperatures of the drawers, while the 'Match' button means that whatever time or temperature you apply to one basket will be auto-applied to the other.

AO’s air fryer expert Thea Whyte adds:

'Looking out for a timer function on your Ninja air fryer means you’ll never have to worry about overcooking your food. Models with this will either let you know when your food’s done, or they’ll simply turn themselves off.'

The Ninja Foodi being tested (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

Salter dual air fryer vs Ninja Foodi Dual Zone: Which is more affordable?

While it’s clear to see that Ninja Foodi Dual Zone wins in terms of functionality, it’s also important to weigh up the price difference between these two air fryer models.

The most affordable of the two air fryers is the Salter Dual retailing at £179.99, when it’s not on sale for even less. The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, in comparison, is priced at £220.

Since both of these models are routinely discounted, especially around Black Friday, we would recommend keeping your eye on each of them around peak sale periods to get them at the most competitive price.

Despite its above-average price tag, if you can afford to pay a little extra, we think the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone is well worth it in return for a quality product that will cook your food perfectly (and easily) while also looking slick on your countertop.

Salter dual air fryer vs Ninja Foodi Dual Zone: Which should you buy?

If you’re looking for a cheaper air fryer that will do what it says on the tin and give you the option to simultaneously cook two foods at once, then the Salter Dual will certainly fit the bill. But if you have the chance to splash the cash and spend a little more then we think you won't regret buying the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer.

Our Ecommerce Editor and air fryer expert, Molly Cleary, echoes this, saying, 'Compared to the Ninja, which is sleek, easy to operate and never lets you down, the Salter Dual air fryer is not quite there. For under £200, however, I can appreciate it's a good budget option, and it fundamentally gets the job done when it comes to speeding up the cooking process. If you can afford to save up for it though, it's the Ninja Foodi for me every time!'

There’s never been a better time to buy one of these air fryers, as many great air fryer deals are already live. So, snap one up before you miss out!