I test Ninja appliances for a living - these are the only Ninja Prime Day deals I'm shopping today

Prime Day Ninja deals at genuinely excellent prices are cropping up everywhere right now, making it a great time to buy if you've had your eye on something from the brand for a while. Taking place from the 11th to the 12th of July, Prime Day is the best chance you'll get this summer to shop for one of these sell-out appliances for less so make sure to sign up to become a Prime member if you haven't already!

From a selection of the best air fryers at great new prices to reductions on brand-new BBQs, Ninja is the brand to shop in order to bag a bargain before Prime Day sales end tomorrow.

We've tested a huge range of Ninja products both at home and at our dedicated facility and rounded them up in our guide to the best Ninja appliances, as well as linked them below, so there's plenty of reading up to do if you're thinking about reflecting.

Remember, Prime Day deals only last until midnight on the 12th of July, so you're better to act quickly if it's a Ninja deal you're after!

Where to find Ninja Prime Day deals

Prime Day Ninja air fryer deals

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer | was £219.99 , now £176.99 at Amazon

This is a star Prime Day Ninja air fryer deal, with 23% off the price of the brand's most sought-after appliance. It's the top air fryer you can buy performance-wise according to our review, and it looks pretty good on your countertop too!

Ninja Air Fryer AF150UKCP | was £189.99 , now £109.99 at Amazon

Another exclusive Amazon colourway, this time for the smaller Ninja, which also comes with tongs - especially for Prime Day. If you love the rose gold accents and want a Ninja air fryer, but only need space for one to two people, this is a cracking deal. This air fryer scored five stars in our review, so it's a genuinely good kitchen buy.

Ninja Air Fryer [AF100UK]| was £149.99 , now 74.99 at Amazon

Ninja is the brand behind our favourite air fryer, and this 3.1 litre alternative is perfect for smaller spaces. If you don't need a dual zone and you're not keen on the copper version above, this is the Ninja air fryer that should be at the top of your list.

Prime Day Ninja multicooker deals

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker Air Fryer | was £249.99 , now £174.99 at Amazon

I've only been testing the Ninja Speedi out now for a couple of months but it's truly revolutionised how I cook. You can make an array of meals in just 15 minutes thanks to the ability to master two functions at once in the same pot. It's a total bargain for way under £200 considering just how brand new it is!

Ninja Foodi MAX Multi-Cooker [OP500UK] | was £249.99 , now £199.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Max earned 4 stars from our very hard-to-please reviewer during testing. It's the perfect buy for an inventive chef who wants to experiment with all of the functions it holds. For under £200, it's excellent value for money.

Prime Day Ninja Creami deals

Ninja Creami Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker | was £199.00 , now £159.00 at Very

The viral ice cream maker might be sold out on Amazon, but it's still on sale at Very! Okay, so it's not technically a Prime Day deal, but it's still a fantastic discounted price for the ice cream maker on everyone's FYP!

Prime Day Ninja Woodfire BBQ deals

Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor BBQ Grill | was £429.99 , now £329.99 at Amazon

Ninja only released this do-it-all outdoor electric BBQ this year, making this a standout bargain this Prime Day. When we reviewed it, we thought it excelled at air frying and BBQing, making it a genuinely fantastic summer bu.y

Prime Day Ninja blender deals

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor and Blender | was £199.99 , now £169.00 at Amazon

Ninja make some of the best blenders around, and this 3-in-1 model is no exception, scoring a fantastic 4 and a half stars in our review. Though it's a bit hefty for countertops, it packs in plenty of functionality for the price.

When are the best Amazon Ninja deals?

This Prime Day (11th and 12th of July 2023) is emerging as a really good time to shop for Ninja buys, thanks to new releases going on sale and sell-out air fryers finally having good levels of stock.

While not every Ninja buy has a discount applied this Prime Day, many of the brand's bestsellers are currently at hugely advantageous prices, making right now a good time to shop.

Aside from currently, there's no doubt that the most fruitful time of year to shop for a Ninja appliance on Amazon is in the run-up to Christmas - yes, we're talking Black Friday. As shoppers search for gifts (or for things to help them cook the most important dinner of the year), the retail giant tends to slash prices to catch the market. That makes October, November and December the hottest months to watch, if you're not in a place to invest right now.