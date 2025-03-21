4 things that annoy me about my cast iron pans and the fixes I use to get around them

Cast iron is still my go-to, but it's not without its downsides

kitchen with hanging pans
(Image credit: Future/Malcolm Manzies)
Jump to category:
Molly Cleary's avatar
By
published

Cooking with cast iron pans allowed me to level up my culinary experiences. From baking to stews, my enamelled cast iron pots retain heat better than any other and distribute that heat more evenly.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, testing out different cookware is one of the biggest perks of the job. From Le Creuset to Staub, the best cast iron cookware is always at the top of my list of recommendations if people are looking to shop for the best for their kitchens.

I'm not the only one – the pros also named cast iron as a must-have when I asked professional chefs about the 5 pans every kitchen needs. But with that all said, enamelled cast iron pots still come with their caveats and drawbacks - these are the ones I've found that annoy me the most and how I overcome them in my kitchen.

1. It's heavy!

One thing you can't really get around with cast iron pans is the hefty weight. Twin that with smaller handles (which are standard with a classic cast iron Dutch oven) and you can see straightaway why someone with dexterity issues might struggle.

Even with day-to-day use, the weight can be taxing. In lazier moments, I'll reach for my lighter, longer-handled pick of the best non-stick pans and have done with it. But there are other solutions.

A white kitchen with a Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish on the stove

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie Gale)

I was initially using a cast iron pot that was far too large for everyday use now I look back on it, but once I switched to something smaller the burden of the weight was slightly less.

The size that I have for everyday cooking for one, the Le Creuset Cast Iron Shallow Casserole, is also a fantastic price (£149 from Le Creuset), whilst the larger dishes are much more expensive.

There's also knowing when something isn't for you. If the weight of a cast iron pan just isn't going to cut it, then opt for an alternative. One Ideal Home favourite in particular is Tefal's Air Casserole Dish, (which our Content Editor Holly is sold on) which is made of aluminium and engineered to be lighter than cast iron.

Tefal Air Round Casserole Dish 24cm Non Stick Induction Cast Aluminium (lighter Than Cast Iron) With Lid Grey E2554604
Tefal
Tefal Air Round Casserole Dish

Weighing just 1.75kg but with a 4.7 litre capacity, this is the one to go for if you have no patience for a heavy pot.

2. The heat-up times

Cast iron pots and pans are thick, which is what makes them so great for heat rentention, but a thicker surface is always going to take longer to heat.

I can attest to that, as cooking in a rush is just not doable with my cast iron pans. You need 10 minutes to allow your pan to heat up once it's been oiled, so flinging something together is a no-go with this type of pan. The only fix for this is patience and knowing what you're getting into before you start cooking.

3. Oil or butter is non-negotiable

Enamelled cast iron, according to Le Creuset themselves, is 'not ideal for dry cooking'.

That's why, when cooking with cast iron, I'm always sure to cover the surface of the bottom of my pan with something to prevent sticking. Honestly, I'm the same even with my non-stick pan as I'm not afraid of a little oil.

If that's a dealbreaker for you, something like a HexClad might be more suitable. In our extensive HexClad's 7-Piece Cookware Set review, we absolutely loved its non-stick abilities.

Testing the 7 Piece HexClad Cookware Set at home

Testing HexClad's pan set.

(Image credit: Future)

Our expert reviewer and home economist Helen concluded that 'all foods glide across the surface of these pans'. So if that's what you're looking for, it's a great brand to choose.

4. You have to be vigilant with utensils

With cast iron pans, silicone tools are king, wooden or heat-resistant plastic is fine and metal is a big no-no.

When it comes to spatulas and scrapers, this is a rule that's easy to follow as most of my utensils are silicone already. It's the rest of my cooking tools that I have to keep reminding myself I can't use on the enamelled surface if I want to avoid disaster.

After a metal masher accidentally got used on one of my beloved Le Creuset pans I've been hyper-vigilant, but it was a painful (and costly!) lesson to learn.

kitchen with green cabinets and white worktops with hob

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

Plus, if your entire utensils jar is metal, then your annoyance is likely to be even larger than mine. The one silicone utensil that I recommend to everyone that's one thousand times better than a wooden spoon for getting the most out of a casserole dish is my Dreamfarm Supoon (£12.00 from Amazon). It's also the perfect tool for the ends of jars of peanut butter or anything similar.

Dreamfarm Supoon Non-Stick Sit-Up Silicone Scraping, Serving, Cooking Spoon Measures 5ml Tsp & 15ml Tbsp - 11" Red
Dreamfarm Supoon

Though these tiny irritations stack up, it's a very small price to pay for how worthwhile cookig with cast iron is. After all, like the old saying goes, the best things in life have tiny caveats.

Do you have any cast iron gripes that keep you from reaching from yours?

Molly Cleary
Molly Cleary
Kitchen Appliances Editor

Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.

For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.

To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest