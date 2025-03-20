I can't stop recommending this lightweight casserole dish to friends - and it looks just like Le Creuset

We're huge lovers of Le Creuset on the Ideal Home desk, but aside from the price being a little out of budget, the weight of the best cast iron cookware can also be a bit of a pain.

Luckily, we've found the ultimate solution. Tefal's cast iron-style Air Stewpot has the same classic look that Le Creuset offers but is incredibly lightweight, making it even easier to lift and clean.

I've spent months using this pan and raving to anyone who will listen about my 'really light pot', so it's only fair to share the secret. If a cast iron pot is a little out of your budget or you don't love the weight of them, you'll want to know about this Tefal pot.

Easy-to-use Tefal Air 24cm Stewpot - Red £69.99 at Tefal Whether you want to use it on the hob or in the oven, this pot can do it all. It has a clever condensation lid for moist cooking and an on-trend gold knob. Investment buy Cast Iron Round Casserole £136.45 at Amazon £141.38 at Amazon £145.48 at Amazon Le Creuset's Cerise collection is timeless and this 24cm pot will be a great size for family cooking or hosting for guests. If silver is more your theme, then this knob will match your kitchen perfectly.

Why I love the Tefal Air Stewpot

Le Creuset's collection of cast iron pots and pans are famous in their own right. They've become somewhat of a status symbol for your kitchen and a timeless investment that you'll have for years and pass down to future generations. Le Creuset makes the perfect wedding gift or special purchase for yourself because the price is on the higher side.

While I love how durable Le Creuset pots are, sometimes an investment purchase is not on the horizon. Aldi and Lidl often release similar pots in on-trend pastel shades for less than £20, but none have the magnetic pull of Tefal's ultra-light version.

Unlike traditional cast iron pots and pans, the Tefal Air Stewpot is made from cast aluminium, making it three times lighter than standard cast iron pots.

It has a ceramic non-stick coating on the inside that makes it really easy to cook with - I have fallen victim to burning food on the bottom of my Le Creuset pot whereas my Tefal pot hasn't had the same fate. It makes it no hassle to clean too - any food or sauce comes gliding straight off.

As a household, our Le Creuset pots were used frequently for cooking hearty winter meals like spaghetti bolognese or curry, but since the Tefal Stewpot came into the fold, the weightier cast iron pots have remained at the back of the cupboard. If that doesn't speak volumes, I don't know what will.

It would be rude not to mention how good the Stewpot looks, too. It's available in two colours, black and red, which is a long way from Le Creuset's rainbow of shades.

However, the red is an absolute classic shade that looks at home in my neutral kitchen. It also features a gold handle which adds an on-trend touch to the traditional colours.

With the pull of the lightweight feature, I'm happy to sacrifice less colour options. But if you'd rather have more choice, here are a few more of Ideal Home's favourite cast-iron pots to choose from.

Once you see feel how lightweight it is, you won't go back to a cast iron pot - trust me.