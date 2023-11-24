Live
Ninja Air Fryer Deals Black Friday 2023 LIVE: Today's top discounts on the Ninja Foodi, FlexDrawer and more
LIVE updates on all of the Ninja air fryer deals you don't want to miss this Black Friday - plus our thoughts on these top-rated air fryers, all of which we've tested
Ninja air fryer deals for Black Friday 2023 are here, and better than ever. I've spent the last three years writing shopping content and testing products, and Ninja is easily my favourite appliance brand out there.
That's why today, on Black Friday itself, we'll be rounding up all of the Ninja air fryer deals out there that are worth shopping, and pointing you to where prices are truly at their best. We'll also be updating you live on when new deals drop, so that you can stay on top of the best deals.
Here at Ideal Home we've tested every single Ninja air fryer on the market, and have been signed up superfans for years now, meaning that we were way ahead of the air fryer curve. You can see the proof for yourself in our guide to the best air fryers and the best dual zone air fryers, where Ninja appliances take up both of the top spots.
Find all of the Ninja air fryers on sale below, including the very best prices on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer, the new-for-this-year Ninja FlexDrawer and other favourites, like the Ninja Woodfire BBQ and Air Fryer.
Best Ninja Air Fryer Deals Black Friday 2023
Ninja: biggest discounts of the year on air fryers
Amazon: a great price on the Ninja FlexDrawer
Argos: the Ninja Foodi at £139
Currys: the white Ninja air fryer for £179
John Lewis: shop the AF100UK for £79.99
Very: Ninja health grill for £199
Our editor's top Ninja air fryer deals this Black Friday
Jump straight to all the lowest prices with our edit of the very best Ninja air fryer deals for Black Friday 2023!
Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer in Black/Copper |
was £299.99, now £219.99 at Amazon
Why is this our favourite Ninja air fryer deal this Black Friday? Well, it's our top-rated air fryer ever, and now it's discounted by 22%. This is the most versatile, spacious appliance of this kind we've ever tried and for your money, you get it in this lovely copper colour. Our full Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer review has the full details if you want to learn more.
Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer AF400UK 7.6L |
was £219.99, now £149.00 at Very
This is a star Ninja air fryer deal. It's the top double basket air fryer you can buy performance-wise according to our Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer review, and it'll look pretty good on your countertop too. This is the smaller 7.6L size, for reference.
The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK |
was £269.99, now £179.99 at Amazon
Dual baskets, six cooking functions, and a 9.5 litre cooking capacity make the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK one of the most sought-after air fryers around, and this copper-accented model is in style, in stock and exclusive for Black Friday.
Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK |
was £149.99, now £79.00 at Amazon
This 3.1 litre alternative is the perfect deal for smaller spaces. If you don't need a dual zone and you're not keen on the copper version above, this is the Ninja air fryer that should be at the top of your list. This is the best price I've ever seen it at. Our full Ninja AF100UK review has more if you want to read up on the finer details.
NINJA Foodi MAX Dual Zone AF400UKWH Air Fryer -
was £249.00, now £179.00 at Currys
Available exclusively at Currys, this white version of our favourite Ninja air fryer has taken on a whole new lease of life. Incredible at cooking and with two separate cooking zones, it's perfect for minimalistic kitchens. Now on sale for Black Friday, we're inclined to say we like it even more.
Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor BBQ Grill |
was £349.99, now £235.00 at Ninja
Ninja only released this do-it-all outdoor electric BBQ this year, making this a standout surprise bargain in their summer sale When we reviewed it, we thought it excelled at air frying and BBQing, making it a genuinely fantastic summer buy - now less than £250!
Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker Air Fryer |
was £249.99, now £138.00 at Amazon
I've tested out the Ninja Speedi for a couple of months and it's revolutionised how I cook. You can make an array of meals in just 15 minutes thanks to the ability to master two functions at once in the same pot.
Ninja Foodi MAX Multi-Cooker [OP500UK] |
was £249.99, now £198.00 at Amazon
The Ninja Foodi Max earned 4 stars from our very hard-to-please reviewer during testing. It's the perfect buy for an inventive chef who wants to experiment with all of the functions it holds. For under £200, it's excellent value for money!
LIVE: Latest Updates
Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer in Black/Copper | was £299.99, now £219.99 at Amazon
The truly excellent Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer is now on sale thanks to Black Friday, featuring a shiny new copper colourway launched specially for the occasion. If you were considering an air fryer upgrade this is one of one of the latest launches that really has everything you need. It can switch between a super-sized single zone to a dual zone effortlessly. Not only is it an Amazon exclusive, but it's discounted by 22%
NINJA Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer AF300UK |
was £219.00, now £149.00 at Very
Looking for the best possible price on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone? The good news is that we've tracked it down for you, and currently, you can grab the smaller 7.6 litre version right now for less than £150 at Very.
That's a total steal price for what many agree is the top dual-zone air fryer on the market.
What makes this air fryer so great? Well, it's loved by pretty much all of the Ideal Home team thanks to how easy it is to use, how quickly it cooks food and the sheer range of functions you can perform with it.
If you've had this Ninja air fryer on your wishlist for a long time, seems like this Black Friday deal is a great chance to nab it.
Hi and welcome to our live coverage of the Ninja air fryer deals worth shopping for this Black Friday. I'm Molly, Ideal Home's Ecommerce Editor and air fryer obsessive, and I'm here to round up all the information you need to get the best price on a Ninja air fryer today.
My first pick, which you might not know about, is that Ninja has actually recently released its most famed air fryer in a brand new colour.
Yep, the NINJA Foodi MAX Dual Zone AF400UKWH Air Fryer in White is exclusive to Currys, and even better, it's now down from £249.00 to £179.00. Catch it while you can!