Ninja Air Fryer Deals Black Friday 2023 LIVE: Today's top discounts on the Ninja Foodi, FlexDrawer and more

Ninja air fryer deals for Black Friday 2023 are here, and better than ever. I've spent the last three years writing shopping content and testing products, and Ninja is easily my favourite appliance brand out there.

That's why today, on Black Friday itself, we'll be rounding up all of the Ninja air fryer deals out there that are worth shopping, and pointing you to where prices are truly at their best. We'll also be updating you live on when new deals drop, so that you can stay on top of the best deals.

Here at Ideal Home we've tested every single Ninja air fryer on the market, and have been signed up superfans for years now, meaning that we were way ahead of the air fryer curve. You can see the proof for yourself in our guide to the best air fryers and the best dual zone air fryers, where Ninja appliances take up both of the top spots.

Find all of the Ninja air fryers on sale below, including the very best prices on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer, the new-for-this-year Ninja FlexDrawer and other favourites, like the Ninja Woodfire BBQ and Air Fryer.

Best Ninja Air Fryer Deals Black Friday 2023

Our editor's top Ninja air fryer deals this Black Friday

Jump straight to all the lowest prices with our edit of the very best Ninja air fryer deals for Black Friday 2023!

Our #1 deal Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer in Black/Copper | was £299.99 , now £219.99 at Amazon

Why is this our favourite Ninja air fryer deal this Black Friday? Well, it's our top-rated air fryer ever, and now it's discounted by 22%. This is the most versatile, spacious appliance of this kind we've ever tried and for your money, you get it in this lovely copper colour. Our full Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer review has the full details if you want to learn more.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer AF400UK 7.6L | was £219.99 , now £149.00 at Very

This is a star Ninja air fryer deal. It's the top double basket air fryer you can buy performance-wise according to our Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer review, and it'll look pretty good on your countertop too. This is the smaller 7.6L size, for reference.

The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK | was £269.99 , now £179.99 at Amazon

Dual baskets, six cooking functions, and a 9.5 litre cooking capacity make the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK one of the most sought-after air fryers around, and this copper-accented model is in style, in stock and exclusive for Black Friday.

Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK | was £149.99 , now £79.00 at Amazon

This 3.1 litre alternative is the perfect deal for smaller spaces. If you don't need a dual zone and you're not keen on the copper version above, this is the Ninja air fryer that should be at the top of your list. This is the best price I've ever seen it at. Our full Ninja AF100UK review has more if you want to read up on the finer details.

NINJA Foodi MAX Dual Zone AF400UKWH Air Fryer - was £249.00 , now £179.00 at Currys

Available exclusively at Currys, this white version of our favourite Ninja air fryer has taken on a whole new lease of life. Incredible at cooking and with two separate cooking zones, it's perfect for minimalistic kitchens. Now on sale for Black Friday, we're inclined to say we like it even more.

Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor BBQ Grill | was £349.99 , now £235.00 at Ninja

Ninja only released this do-it-all outdoor electric BBQ this year, making this a standout surprise bargain in their summer sale When we reviewed it, we thought it excelled at air frying and BBQing, making it a genuinely fantastic summer buy - now less than £250!

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker Air Fryer | was £249.99 , now £138.00 at Amazon

I've tested out the Ninja Speedi for a couple of months and it's revolutionised how I cook. You can make an array of meals in just 15 minutes thanks to the ability to master two functions at once in the same pot.