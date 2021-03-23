We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love shopping at Amazon? Prime member or not, it is incredibly convenient as more often than not, you can order items one day and they will be on your doorstep the very next – or, sometimes they even arrive the very same day. Whatever you are after for your home or garden, you can probably bet that they sell it on Amazon. What a lot of people don’t know though, is that Amazon has a ‘bestsellers’ section, in which you can find all of their most purchased products for that day. Just to be nosey, and to help you tag on with trends. Right now, the Amazon bestseller page is flooded with cleaning products and supplies, as well as garden maintenance buys. Unsurprisingly…

We are talking everything from Lynsey Crombie’s (Queen of Clean) recommended silicone toilet brush to Mrs Hinch’s battery-powered mop, and a carpet and upholstery cleaner for pet owners, to patio cleaner for your outside space, fast-working grass seeds and BBQ cleaner. So, whether you are having a spring clean or you are prepping your garden for the 29th of March, when we are officially allowed another household in our gardens, everything you need to buy right now is below.

Keep scrolling for our roundup of the best picks below, or see all Amazon bestsellers for yourself. Remember: this stuff is selling fast, which is why it is in this section, so you may want to add it to your basket ASAP to avoid disappointment.

13 Amazon bestsellers to buy this week

1. ASOBEAGE Toilet Brush – £15.99



We all heard Lynsey Crombie, Queen of Clean, chatting about this silicone toilet brush on the TV the other day, right? If you didn’t, then the low down is that this is the best toilet brush out there – so much so that we bought one pretty much straight away. It’s made of silicone so can be used over and over again and it won’t ever lose its shape, you’ll just need to clean it. It also won’t scratch your loo, and it comes with a quick-drying holder that can be wall-mounted or placed on the floor beside your toilet. This holder prevents dirty water build-up and allows ventilation to the brush head. It’s kinder for the environment than throwing out regular toilet brushes every month or so, and it looks better while being more hygienic. Get yours now…

2. Method Antibacterial Spray – £2.99



It’s not really a secret that Method’s antibacterial cleaning sprays smell amazing, which is why it’s a bestseller at Amazon right now. After the year we’ve all had of constant cleaning – sides, shopping, door handles and more – it’s easy to understand why people would opt for a spray that smells nice, too. This one smells of oranges and not only will it leave your sides shining, but it will kill 99 per cent of bacteria at the same time. It’s also made from biodegradable and plant-based ingredients, it’s cruelty-free and the bottle is 100 per cent recyclable.

3. Breville Blend Active Personal Blender & Smoothie Maker – £30.98



It’s unsurprising that a smoothie maker is in Amazon’s bestsellers right now as all we are seeing is everyone going on health kicks ahead of the 21st of June. If you are one of these people, or if you just need a smoothie maker, then this is a smart buy. It comes in a huge range of colours, it’s very easy to use and you can also use it for making protein shakes, baby food and milkshakes. We have one in our cupboard and it comes in handy at least once a week.

4. Miracle-Gro EverGreen Complete 4in1 – £7.97



This one’s easy to figure out – we are officially allowed another household in our garden from the 29th of March, so those of us with gardens are frantically doing all we can to make them look lovely. This grass seed can make your lawn greener within just one week, as well as thicker. It kills moss and weeds, too. A great buy if you need something fast and effective…

5. Dr. Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover – £2.79



Lots of people have become pet owners in lockdown, so we are guessing that it’s these people who are buying this stuff to the point that it’s an Amazon bestseller. This miracle carpet cleaner has a built-in brush and it’s great for getting out stains from muddy paws to pet accidents and even wine stains. You can use it on carpets and soft furnishings, or even in your car, and it takes just three minutes to work. Brilliant stuff…

6. Wet & Forget – £25.99



Gardens, again! This stuff looks brilliant and with over 6,000 positive reviews behind it, we think we will give it a try. It has no shelf life and is biodegradable, and it requires no scrubbing – result. Simply dilute it and pop it in your garden sprayer to get cleaning. It can remove mould lichen and algae, to transform the most tired of patios, garden ornaments, driveways and more…

7. HG 138050106 Oven, Grill and Barbeque Cleaner – £5.47



If you are soon going to be dusting off your BBQ to have guests over in your garden for dinner, then you’ll need a good BBQ cleaner to help do this job. This one from HG has nearly 6,000 positive ratings for good reason, and it can remove baked-on food and grease. Simply spray it on and leave it for a few minutes to do its magic. Then, wipe it off and give it a rinse to ensure all of the product has been washed away. Simply stuff…

8. SonicScrubber Household Electrical Cleaning Brush – £18.99

A Mrs Hinch favourite and for good reason, this electrical cleaning brush is great for deep cleaning corners, floor tiles, walls and more. It comes with a range of heads so that you can use it everywhere from the corners of your bathtub to on your hob. It can make your life ten times easier when cleaning since you needn’t put any serious elbow grease in when this tool is turned on. It’s also a smart buy for those who are less able since it does the hard work for them.

9. Bedsure Pillowcase Set Satin Pillowcases – £8.99



These satin pillowcases have over 20,000 reviews on Amazon and they are a bestseller right now – need we say more? They come in a range of colours as well as two size options, and they are very smooth to lay on. Soon after sleeping on one of these pillowcases for a few days, you’ll soon wonder how you ever slept comfortably on anything else. They are also machine washable, and they will make your bed look very inviting.

10. Slumberdown Super Support White Pillows – £13.27



It’ll soon be time to get that guest bedroom of yours comfortable, so why not get this ticked off your list now? These firm pillows are great for side sleepers, and they are machine washable as well as tumble dryer friendly. They have a soft-touch cover, too.

11. Flash Speedmop Starter Kit – £18.07



Mrs Hinch’s mop is a bestseller on Amazon right now, and it’s more than easy to see why. This Flash mop is battery powered so it will automatically spray your detergent out, and it comes with 20 wet mopping cloths that are recyclable and lemon-scented. For fast, easy and hygienic cleaning – as per the packet…

12. Tower T17039 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven – £94.95



Well, we can see why this air fryer is selling fast – it’s on sale with £25 off right now. A healthy alternative to a deep fat fryer, this Tower model has a large cooking space of 11-litres, it can cook food fast and it needs less than a tablespoon of oil to do so. Not just for air frying, it can be used as a rotisserie or a dehydrator, as well as for baking and roasting,

13. Method Floor Cleaner – £4



We’ve heard nothing but good things about this floor cleaner, so it’s not a shock to us that it’s an Amazon bestseller. It smells like lemon and ginger (fresh!) and it’s made for hard floors including tiles, wood, stone and laminate. It’s as simple as sqirting this stuff on your floor and mopping it in, and it’s made from a non-toxic and biodegradable formula. It also comes in a wild rhubarb scent.

Will you be adding any of these Amazon bestsellers to your basket? We’ve certainly caved and added a few – they are bestselling for good reason.