Best table lamps to light up homes in style this season

From focused task lights to more statuesque designs with shades, the right table lamp can change the feel of any room – helping to alter the ambience at the flick of a switch.
There are many – excuse the pun – ‘elements’ to consider before buying a lamp. For example in a bedroom you can afford to opt for a more intimate, small light that’s not going to crowd a bedside table. Whereas, in a living room, you might choose a more statement lamp, to add a decorative feature – either with an intricate and ornamental base, or a bold, embellished shade – or both.
Large lighting in strong colours can create a statement whereas smaller, more neutral versions will blend effortlessly into the background casting a gentle glow, without distracting the eye.
You should also consider the two personalities a table lamp takes on. Be sure you are happy with how your chosen design looks both unlit during the day and then lit at night. The bulb plays a role here. Depending on whether it is a cool or warm light, it will influence how the colour of the shade looks in different ways, particularly if that shade is a bold colour.
Whether you are a lover of dramatic designs or prefer a classic subtle style, we’ve picked a selection of the best table lamps that will offer the perfect ambience to illuminate your home.
Le Marais Pressed Glass table Lamp, Argos Home – best for living rooms
Sometimes you can't beat a traditional glass table lamp with a neutral shade, to create a timeless look. What we love so much about this pressed glass design by Argos is while it's neutral, it's far from plain.
The tapered base offers a vintage-style pressed glass met with brushed pewter effect details. So simple but so elegant. This traditional design is ideal for welcoming a calming lightness to any space, perfect for a living room.
Dimensions: H43 x W25cm
Le Marais Pressed Glass Table Lamp, £35, Argos Home
Kae Table Lamp, Made.com – best for industrial style
Rethink industrial styling with this monochrome marvel from Made.com. The concrete, grooved base has been give a matt black charcoal effect to create a stylish finish. Unlike with previous industrial-style lighting this design offers a softer edge, thanks to the neutral linen shade. The light linen drum shade allows the warmth of the light to radiate through. The tactile fabric also adds further texture to this on-trend table lamp.
Dimensions: H51 x W29cm
Kae Table Lamp, £59, Made.com
Rattan Table Lamp, George Home at Asda
Rattan is having a moment in the spotlight, especially when it comes to lighting and furniture. This natural woven material creates an effortless artisanal finish.
This design is supermarket, but once it's on display in the home it will look like a piece you picked up along your travels – a key element for the global-inspired trend of recent years.
Dimensions: H30 x W21 x D21cm
Rattan Table Lamp, £25, George Home at Asda
Emmett Table Lamp, Marks & Spencer
This traditional task lamp features an adjustable arm so you can shed light wherever you need, ideal for side table you might perch beside with a book.
Its elegant matt black hue perfectly offsets the gold inner, making for a subtle glow when the light is on. This is a timeless trendy piece to accent any room, be it a hallway, living room or bedroom.
Dimensions: H45.5 x W49.2 x D18cm
Emmett Table Lamp, £39.50, Marks & Spencer
Elements Malmo Gold Giraffe Table Lamp, Dunelm
Animals hiding beneath lampshades is a trend which was once only a high end designer offering, now they are a high street hero. Our favourite this season is the sculptured giraffe base at Dunelm.
The intriguing gold table lamp features a modern grey shade which perfectly compliments the metallic base. It’s fun, it’s elegant and above all it’s affordable. This captivating creature is ideal for any room and any decor style.
Dimensions: H63 x W21 x D21cm
Elements Malmo Gold Giraffe Table Lamp, £55, Dunelm
Poppy Table Lamp, Homebase
The wooden tripod lamp is a classic country lighting solution. Complete with a country-style linen shade this simple wooden design is the perfect find if you're looking to add a modern country touch to any room. The light wood and cream shade make it super easy to pair with pretty much any colour scheme.
This would look simple yet stunning sat on a wooden sideboard or console table where it has enough room to shine bright as a showpiece.
Dimensions: H52 x W32cm
Poppy Table Lamp, £25, Homebase
Markfrost Table Lamp, £
Compact and easy to place just about anywhere you wish to add to mood lighting to your home. The marble base is very fashionable, a move on from the concrete base which we’ve seen become so popular. Thanks to being a natural material marble provides a variation in the finish to make each piece unique.
This model doesn’t come complete with a light bulb, but it’s suggested to combine the table lamp with a decorative exposed filament light bulb to create a style statement. IKEA recommends its Rollsbo LED bulb E27, globe grey clear glass.
Dimensions: H11 x W8.7cm
Markfrost Table Lamp, £12, IKEA
Eero Table Lamp, Habitat
The trend led homes emporium, that is Habitat, calls this a desk lamp. While that still fits into the table lamp category this design does has a distinct desk vibe ideal for home office and even teenager's bedrooms. The streamlined metal design is striking in an iconic Habitat colour palette, of cobalt blue and orange anchored with matt black. The multi-coloured desk lamp features an adjustable head to direct light as required. This statement original Habitat design welcomes a sense of fun and visual interest to a home office or bedroom.
Dimensions: H52 x W15 x D29cm
Eero Desk Lamp, £40, Habitat