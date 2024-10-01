Can you put a TV above a working fireplace? Yes, but with these 4 precautions

Traditionally, the fireplace was the centrepiece of a lounge with all the furniture facing it so that everyone can take advantage of the radiating heat. So it only makes sense now that our living room activity revolves around the TV, that we would naturally place the TV above the fireplace in keeping with the traditional layout. But can you put a TV above a working fireplace?

This fireplace idea is especially popular in small living rooms as this bit of wall space tends to be the only free spot to fit a TV on. But outside of small living room TV ideas, even in larger lounges, it makes sense as it creates the perfect symmetry in the lounge layout.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jeremy Phillips)

And if you’re working with a fireplace that’s purely decorative - in other words, it’s out of order - then there’s no issue. But if it’s a working fireplace then there are a few precautions you’ll need to take care of.

‘You can put a TV above a working fireplace, but there are important factors to consider,’ says Mike Monaghan, owner of Woodstove Fireplace Glass. ‘Modern homes often blend the aesthetic of a cosy fireplace with the convenience of a television. However, ensuring that both the fireplace and TV are installed safely and correctly is crucial. You'll need to make sure that the heat, smoke, and any other emissions from the fireplace won’t affect the TV’s lifespan or performance.’

And these are the 4 precautions you should be taking into consideration before hanging your best TV above a working fireplace.

1. Make sure you have the right type of fireplace

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

Not all fireplaces are made the same. And that means that some types can be more damaging to your television than others. For example, wood burning stoves tend to be the worst offenders in this case.

‘Installing a TV directly above a wood stove isn’t typically recommended, but if a TV will be sufficiently protected from the heat of a stove it may be suitable,’ says Jon Butterworth, director at Arada.

Brian Athey, managing director of Renaissance at Home, continues, ‘Avoid mounting a TV above a wood-burning fireplace without proper ventilation and heat shielding. The direct heat from a wood-burning fire can damage the televisor’s electronics. Gas fireplaces, especially those with glass fronts, are generally safer options due to their controlled heat output.’

Finally, Mike at Woodstove Fireplace Glass adds an electric fireplace to the list of suitable types to pair with a TV, ‘Electric or gas fireplaces are typically more controlled in terms of heat output. An electric or gas fireplace may be more suitable for placing a TV above it because they often come with built-in heat controls or heat vents that can be directed away from the TV. On the other hand, wood-burning fireplaces generally produce uncontrolled, radiant heat that rises straight up the wall, which can be harmful to your TV. The type of fireplace dictates how much additional protection or spacing is required.’

2. Choose a TV with high heat tolerance

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

If you’re in the process of buying a TV and are planning to place it above the fireplace, then it’s best to go for a model with high heat tolerance to avoid any damage to your television.

‘Televisions are designed to function within a specific temperature range, and excessive heat can lead to issues like reduced lifespan, malfunctioning internal components, or even the screen cracking,’ Mike says.

Brian from Renaissance at Home continues, ‘Be careful when it comes to choosing your television. Choose a TV with good heat tolerance. Some televisions are designed to withstand higher temperatures, so consider this when making your selection.’

3. Install a heat shield

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Dixon)

There’s been a debate online about whether you should put a TV above the mantelpiece from an aesthetic point of view. But if you have a working fireplace, a mantel like this B&Q Off the Grain Oak Fireplace Mantel Beam with Walnut Finish or another form of a heat shield can really help in protecting your television from the fireplace heat.

‘Installing a heat deflector or mantel can help divert the heat away from your TV. Mantels act as a barrier, helping to absorb and deflect some of the heat from the fireplace,’ Mike says.

Brian adds, ‘You can install a heat shield which is a specially designed panel that can be placed between the fireplace and the TV to deflect heat and prevent damage.’

4. Ensure proper ventilation

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

If you put a TV above a fireplace, to prevent it from overheating, you should make sure there is enough ventilation in order to protect your TV.

‘Ensure there is enough air circulation between the fireplace and TV. The more ventilation, the cooler the surrounding air will be, reducing the risk of heat damage,’ Mike says.

FAQ

What is the minimum distance between a fireplace and a TV?

Properly spacing your TV and the top of your fireplace will contribute to the safety of your television and prevent it from getting damaged. So what’s the measurement you should be working towards?

‘The recommended distance between a fireplace and a TV is 12 inches,’ says Mark Beynon, co-founder of Imaginfires. ‘This helps to protect the TV from excessive heat and prevent damage. It also ensures a comfortable viewing angle, reducing the risk of neck strain. Keeping this distance is especially important when dealing with high-heat fireplaces such as gas or wood burning.’

Mike Monaghan of Woodstove Fireplace Glass adds that the 12-inch mark should be treated as a pure minimum, ‘However, it’s often suggested that the TV be mounted at least 15 to 24 inches above the fireplace to ensure proper heat dissipation. This will allow for the heat to rise naturally and escape without directly affecting the TV.’

So in short, yes, you can put a TV above a working fireplace. But if you’re going to do that, you need to make sure your TV is properly protected from the heat the fireplace is bound to emit.