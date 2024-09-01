Is an expensive sofa bed worth it? A team of experts reveal the features worth paying more for

A sofa bed is such a handy piece of furniture. Great for those short on space, or who want a flexible space that can transform on demand. But you might be wondering whether you should spend a lot of money on a sofa bed.

The best sofa beds range in price enormously. And it’s understandable that before you buy a sofa bed, you’re getting something that’s good value and is going to last.

This guide will explain what might be affecting the price of your most-wanted sofa bed, and if it’s worth forking out the extra cash for a pricey sofa bed.



What is the price range for sofa beds?

As you can probably imagine, there’s a huge range in the price of sofa beds. Why that is, we’ll drill down into more a bit later in this article.

But sofa beds tend to start at around £200. The Mito Double Futon from Dunelm – which we reviewed in our sofa bed buying guide – weighs in at just £206. We loved this one for its affordability and the range of fabrics it comes in, but conceded that it is quite simple in design and really only suitable for one person.

Mid-range sofa beds tend to be around the £2,000 – which is quite a jump from Dunelm’s offering. Our best ever sofa bed is the Darlings of Chelsea Bromley sofa bed is £2,330. The only drawback we found to this comfortable and stylish sofa bed is that there’s not any matching furniture to go with it.

And at the top range, there’s the Heal’s Oswald sofa bed which carries a price tag of £2,799. For this you get a premium sofa bed though, with a kingsize pocket-sprung mattress, hidden storage and a good-sized seating area.



What can affect the difference in price between sofa beds?

1. Materials

The materials used across the sofa bed are going to have a big impact on the cost of your sofa bed. ‘A pocket sprung sofa bed will naturally be a more comfortable sleep due to the extra comfort layer, but this does have an impact on the price so you don’t tend to find this spring make up in entry models,’ says Megan Thompson, buyer at Benson for Beds.

‘Materials such as hardwood frames, high-density foam, and premium fabrics will increase the overall cost,’ agrees Jade Crooks, Commercial Director at DUSK .



2. Bespoke finishes

There are brands that will make your sofa bed to order, incorporating your every whim, size and fabric. But this is going to drive the price of your sofa up to pretty expensive. ‘Designer or custom-made sofa beds will also be much more expensive due to the unique design and amount of time needed to produce,’ says Jade from DUSK.

4. Mechanisms

Sofa beds require mechanisms to allow it to change from sofa to bed. These mechanisms can make or break a sofa bed – quite literally, sometimes. They can go from requiring simple human force – like a futon, which is a simple mechanism but can be very heavy to transform – to something spring-loaded and much slicker.

‘Click clack sofa beds tend to be priced at entry level due to their simple design and easy functionality, whereas other sofa-based options with pull-out mattresses tend to be more expensive due to the built-in extra mechanism and internal mattress,’ explains Megan from Bensons for Beds.

5. Size

As with regular sofas, sofa beds vary in size – and the price reflects this. There are simple armchair sofa beds such as the Habitat Roma – and these armchair sofa beds are normally noticeably more affordable. But if you stray into larger sofa beds, L-shape sofas and chaise lounge-style sofa beds, the price starts ticking up pretty fast.

‘The very nature of a sofa bed is that it should save you space

and maximise functionality, so take time to assess what you really need,’ advises Megan from Bensons for Beds. ‘Do you need a three-seater or will a two-seater do? And for smaller office rooms that you want to double up as a bedroom, you could even consider a single sofa bed, which is the ultimate in space saving.’

How do you know you’re buying a good-quality sofa bed?

The best way to check the quality of a sofa bed is to try before you buy. Pretty much every expert I spoke to about sofa beds has emphasised the need for hands-on testing.

‘I really would recommend trying the comfort level before you buy!’ says Megan from Bensons for Beds. ‘Make sure you fold out the bed, see how easy it is to use and also how comfortable it is to lie on.’

If you can’t get out to a showroom, do plenty of research – like reading Ideal Home’s extensive sofa-bed expertise. Yep, you’re in the right place.

‘A great way to know whether you’re purchasing a good-quality sofa bed is to read the customer reviews,’ says Jade at Dusk. ‘They will give you a clearer understanding of the comfort and durability of the sofa bed – which are important factors to consider.’

Another good litmus test for sofa-bed quality is the materials it’s made of. As we’ve explored above, high-quality materials are going to drive the price up – but it’s worth the investment.

‘To find a sofa bed that’s going to be up to the job, check that it has a solid beech frame that is held together with screws and dowels - not glued and stapled chipboard versions, which break easily and won’t last as long,’ says Nicky Line, Loaf’s Chief Product Officer. ‘You also want to ensure that sofa beds… have sturdy mechanisms and that the designs are easy to manoeuvre.’

‘Make sure the bed you’re buying has a frame made of wood or metal, avoiding any that are made of particleboard or plastic,’ agrees Jade from Dusk.

Can a ‘value’ sofa bed ever be a good buy?

‘Yes, a value sofa bed can be a good buy, especially if you have a limited budget and need a functional piece of furniture without premium features,’ says Jade from Dusk.

‘A sofa bed is a great buy if you need a space-saving solution for a smaller room or living area, that will only be used occasionally when you have guests. What’s more, opting for a lower-cost sofa bed doesn’t mean you are compromising on comfort,’ continues Jade.

Can you fake a more expensive sofa bed for less?

There are a number of ways to fake a more expensive sofa bed. You might want to make your sofa bed more comfortable by adding high-end duvets , pillows and mattress toppers .

As for the aesthetics, you might want to layer on some final touches. ‘Simple details such as a scalloped-edge or fleece cover can really elevate sofa beds from a purely functional to aesthetic piece. You could also use throws or blankets to make it even cosier and more comfortable to lounge on in sofa form,’ says Jade from Dusk.

Final verdict - What should you pay for a sofa bed

As with anything, you should only ever pay what you’re able to afford. More-expensive sofa beds are undoubtedly made from higher-end materials, have more durable mechanisms and might even be more comfortable. But that doesn’t mean more affordable sofa beds are not worthy of consideration. As well as materials and mechanisms, think about the space you’ve got for it, and whether it’s a once-a-year bed for family over the festive period, or something that will be used more regularly. That should help you to decide how much to pay, too.

Having said all that, you can expect to pay anything from £200 to around £3,000 for a sofa bed – and there are plenty of sofa beds between those price points.