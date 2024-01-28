IKEA has relaunched its 'anti-stress' armchair from 1967 – it's already a classic

Since style, whether in terms of interiors or fashion, is cyclical, the most clever brands are making use of their heritage when it comes to their newest products.

One of the biggest home decor trends for 2024 is the Seventies Revival and trusty IKEA has been busy exploring its big hitters from the era to relaunch this month. The star of the show? A limited-edition 'anti-stress' armchair, named the DYVLINGE, first introduced in 1967.

The IKEA anti-stress armchair

An anti-stress armchair? Yep, you read that correctly. So let's see how this revived retro piece, once known as MILA, claims to bring self-care to even the act of sitting down...

The low, armless design to all about encouraging you to literally sit back and relax, albeit with prime lumbar support. With hustle culture the norm these days, it's always good to be reminded to take a moment, so perhaps we should be taking a few lessons from decades gone by. And the fact it's perfect for small living rooms doesn't hurt.

'Fit for the future in updated materials and improved constructions, this latest edition explores the relaxed and playful ‘60s and early ‘70s,' explains an IKEA spokesperson.

'As the fourth person to join IKEA, Gillis Lundgren worked closely with IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad in steering IKEA to where it is today. Now, one of his favourites returns, as the MILA armchair is reincarnated as the DYVLINGE swivel armchair.'

The original design was said to have been inspired by the trendy low riding cars of the time, and while this relaxed and playful vibe is still very much on display in the new version, there have been a few tweaks.

The basics of the DYVLINGE remain the same as the MILA, but the swivelling armchair now has five, instead of four, chrome-plated legs to minimise any risk of toppling over (who hasn't swivelled a little too fast on occasion?).

For 2024 the filling has also been updated to be made of a soft but eco-friendly foam waste. Plus, it's now available in two colours, a timeless black and a bright green with nods to the decades of its original popularity.

Whether or not this chair really is anti-stress is, of course, pretty hard to prove. But it certainly sounds like one we've be bagsying to use any day – stressed out or not.