Should your rug be lighter or darker than the sofa? Interior experts reveal how to strike the perfect balance

Picking the right rug for your living room can really transform the space and its overall look and feel. And with the sofa being the central and pretty much the most important piece of furniture in most lounges, the rug has to complement it. But that brings about lots of questions about what the perfect rug should look like – one of which is, should the rug be lighter or darker than the sofa?

Many traditional rules exist in the interior design world, but not all of them need to be followed. But to be able to bend the rules and play with them, you need to know them first. That applies when choosing the right rug to complement the best sofa and tie the whole living room together.

As with most interior design rules, it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach, it depends on several factors including the style you’re going for and the colour of your sofa. For example, if you have a white sofa you probably won’t be able to go lighter than that on the rug.

However, our interior experts recommend creating some contrast between your sofa and your rug, whether that’s lighter versus darker, a textural contrast or a pattern one. ‘Contrasting rugs with sofas is an excellent way to create a welcoming space. When selecting contrasts, it doesn't have to be strictly light or dark tones with your sofa. Contrasting through patterns is also key to breaking up uniformity. This could be a textural design or pattern based on one colour palette,’ says François D’Oliveira, design manager at Louis De Poortere.

And whether you go for a lighter or a darker living room rug idea your sofa will alter how the whole room appears.

Should a rug be lighter than a sofa?

If you’re looking for small living room ideas opting for a lighter rug than your sofa will be more beneficial to make your living space appear larger than it is. Similar to painting your walls a light colour or going for light-coloured furniture, a lighter rug will reflect the light and make the room feel bright and more airy.

‘If your sofa is darker in colour, opting for a lighter rug can make the sofa stand out and draw the eye in, especially if it's a bright colour,’ says Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS. ‘I would generally recommend opting for a lighter rug as typically a coffee table will be in a darker shade such as oak, walnut or metal – this way the rug acts as a blank canvas for the sofa and coffee table to stand out.’

But she warns against one downside of a lighter rug which is maintenance. ‘Lighter coloured rugs aren’t the most practical, so for family homes or those with pets - consider the upkeep of keeping it looking clean.’ However, this can be solved by investing in a washable rug.

Should a rug be darker than a sofa?

On the other hand, a darker rug than the sofa can be the perfect addition to an open-plan living room idea. Or the ideal pairing with a light-coloured sofa.

‘Having a darker rug than your sofa can anchor the room, making it feel cosy and grounded,’ says Daniel Prendergast, founder of The Rug Seller. ‘It can create a sense of warmth, especially in larger spaces. It creates a good contrast against the lighter sofa – and adding texture, or a pattern or design to draw the eye, is a great idea as a way to bring more of a design element into the room. Of course there are practical benefits with a dark rug as well! A darker rug is always better at not showing marks, dirt or stains, so when it’s in front of a sofa this is a careful consideration.’

However, if your living room is on the smaller side, a dark rug can make it look even smaller than it already is. ‘Darker shades work best for creating a cocooning and cosy atmosphere, making the room feel smaller and ever so snug,’ says Kirsty Barton, brand storytelling manager at Alternative Flooring.

Should a rug be the same colour as a sofa?

As already mentioned, creating some form of contrast between your rug and your sofa is the one ‘rule’ that should be followed. Otherwise, the whole room could appear flat.

‘I’d say that using the same colour for both the rug and sofa can flatten the room’s design,’ Daniel says. ‘I think this only really works if the rug provides an extra dimension of texture – not so it blends in to where the sofa starts. Colour drenching has been a big trend recently – and the design tactic matching the rug and sofa in colour could work as part of this, but I feel it’s better to contrast the rug and sofa in some way.’

What are some of the best sofa and rug colour pairings?

There are, of course, some tried and tested go-to colour pairings when it comes to sofas and rugs.

‘Introducing a living room rug is the perfect way to explore your creativity and experiment with colour and texture. No one size or style fits all, however, there are many tonal pairings and striking contrasts that work beautifully in a living room setting,’ Kirsty says.

And these are the few that come highly recommended by our interior experts as a source of inspiration for when you’re deciding on your colour pairings.

1. Green sofa and a neutral rug

‘This year’s new trending shade is green - especially emerald and forest green, which bring a natural, calming vibe to living spaces. I would team green with other natural fabrics and fibres for a tried and tested look. Green is a fresh, calming colour that brings a touch of nature indoors. Pairing it with a neutral rug enhances the natural vibe while keeping the look light and airy,’ Daniel says.

2. Brown leather sofa and an earthy rug

‘Brown leather sofas remain a classic sofa style. Brown leather has a rich, natural warmth that pairs beautifully with soft greens or earth tones like taupe, beige, or terracotta. This combination brings an organic, grounded feel to the room, perfect for rustic, industrial, or traditional spaces,’ Daniel explains.

3. Cream sofa and a jute rug

‘We often see a light-coloured sofa such as a cream, white or oatmeal styled with a jute textured rug. The pairing feels very Scandinavian and takes inspiration from other popular trends like wabi-sabi and coastal decor. The colour and texture of the jute works well with wood flooring and can make the space feel bigger, while the sofa refreshes the space and creates calm,’ Victoria says.

So while there isn't a definite answer to whether your living room rug should be lighter or darker than the sofa, there are things to consider when you’re making that decision as it will have an effect on the overall look of the space. So don’t make it lightly.