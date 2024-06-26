Dunelm’s sell-out wave rug is finally back in stock – it has already taken over some of the most stylish floors on Instagram
It combines not one, but two of this year's biggest trends
No stylish home on Instagram seems to be without a scallop trim rug these days. Dunelm elevated the trending living room rug style with a softer and more modern design in its Elements Wave Natural Border Wool Rug, but when it sold out earlier this season we were a little heartbroken.
But luckily Dunelm announced on Instagram that the sellout wavy rug is back in stores this week and we are jumping at the chance to get our hands on it.
The rug has already adorned some of the most stylish floors on Instagram, including Fashion Editor Erica Davies, who posted a reel of her swapping her old Berber rug for Dunelm's Elements Wave rug.
One commenter on the post wrote ‘My favourite rug’ and another commented ‘The wave is incredible’ and we can’t help but agree.
This gorgeous rug combines not one but two home decor trends into one stylish rug design. The elegant wavy, scallop trim is highlighted with a blue, green, yellow and red boarder - all of this year's biggest colour trends. You'd think that would make for an overwhelming design, right? But the classic cream centre grounds it perfectly.
The pile of the rug is 100% wool making it lovely and plush to walk on and the ultimate cosy touch for any room. It is available in 3 different sizes: 120cm X 170cm, 160cm x 230cm and 200cm x 290 cm meaning the gorgeous statement piece can fit perfectly into rooms of any shape or size. Depending on the size the rug retails from £79-£229.
It is a steal compared to similar designs on the market such as the Scallop Wool Rug from That Cool Living which is on sale for a whopping £1,026.
This rug isn't the only one shoppers are going wild for at Dunelm this season. It is reminiscent of the sell-out The Milo Scallop Wool Rug, which is now back in stock.
Sharing the scalloped edges of the Elements Wave Rug, the Milo Rug sneaks in a nod to the deck chair striped trend in a classic navy colourway, and a funkier deep pink and mustard yellow.
So, if you didn’t manage to grab it the first time around, now’s your chance but don’t hang around because it’s highly likely it will be gone again in no time!
