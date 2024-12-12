How to master the art of sofa scaling – 4 tricks design experts use to choose the right size sofa for a living room

Sofa scaling is not a term casually thrown around so it’s likely you may have never heard of it. But in interior and sofa design circles, sofa scaling refers to the guiding principles to choosing the right size sofa for your particular living space in order to achieve a well-balanced room.

Ideally, you want to get the best sofa possible for your living room so that its measurements and style complement the lounge’s size and purpose you use it for. And yet, people often struggle to get the proportions of their sofa to the room quite right.

‘A common mistake I see people make is choosing a sofa that doesn’t fit the scale of the room, either too large or too small,’ says Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS. ‘A sofa that’s too big can overwhelm a space, blocking pathways and making the room feel cramped, while one that’s too small can look out of place and unbalanced.’

So in order to avoid these sofa buying mistakes, we’ve put together a guide to sofa scaling filled with tips for choosing the right size sofa from industry pros.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

What is sofa scaling?

‘Sofa scaling is about selecting a sofa size and style that fits seamlessly into your room’s dimensions and layout. It’s about ensuring the sofa is proportionate to the space, maintaining visual balance and practicality. Key factors to consider include room size, traffic flow, ceiling height, and how the sofa will be used. When done right, sofa scaling creates a harmonious, functional, and aesthetically pleasing living space,’ Victoria at ScS explains sofa scaling in a nutshell.

Now let’s expand on the key principles that can help you get your sofa size just right.

1. Make sure the sofa is proportionate to the room’s size

(Image credit: Future PLC/Neale Smith)

The first rule of sofa scaling is to take into consideration the size, features and available floor space of the room in question and choose the living room sofa idea that fits in best. The golden ration interior design rule of 2:3 is one of the tools you can use to make sure the room looks balanced.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Ignoring the room’s dimensions is a common and costly mistake,’ says Joana Sadovskaja, sofa expert at Lovesofas. ‘This prevents the sofa from fitting the room, resulting in an unflattering appearance.’

Monika Puccio, head buyer at Sofa Club, continues, ‘To choose the right size sofa, start by measuring your room carefully. Think about how the sofa will fit into the overall layout. Ensure there's at least 90cm of clearance for walking paths around it. Floor space is vital to ensure the sofa doesn’t overwhelm the room or impede movement.’

One way to make sure that your sofa works for your space if or when you move house is by investing in a modular sofa to future-proof your home.

‘Buy furniture that best fits your living space, but then be able to change it,’ advises David King, King Living founder. ‘For example, if you buy a product with a chaise, if it's on the right hand side, make sure you can change it to the left hand side. Modular furniture is great as it can be changed and rearranged to suit your lifestyle and your lifestyle changes. The last thing you want to do is to buy furniture and then discard it after a couple of years because it doesn't fit into your lifestyle anymore.’

Swyft Model 03 Sofa Check Amazon Swyft's Model 03 modular sofa is one of the most popular sectional designs, both on the UK market and here at Ideal Home. With 24-hour delivery and a boxed design, it ticks all the necessary boxes. Sofa.com Ren Modular Sofa From £3020 at Sofa.com Released just this year, the Ren modular sofa is cushiony and comfortable thanks to its deep seats. And we love the innovative storage modules, too, like the triangle one here. King Living 1977 Sofa with a Chaise From £3022 at King Living Featuring a contemporary design, this modular design from King Living is superior due to its versatility as chaise modules can be switched from side to side and every section comes with a removable cover which you can swap out for a new one with time.

2. Consider how the room is to be used

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

The way you use your living room is very important when choosing the right sofa for your living space. For example, if it’s a more formal space where you regularly receive guests, you might prefer a sofa style that doesn’t have much depth and encourages up-right sitting. But if it’s more of a cinema room then you can let your sofa take over the room a little bit more.

‘Consider how the room will be used - whether for lounging, entertaining, or as a multifunctional space - and ensure the sofa fits both the layout and purpose,’ Victoria at ScS says.

Monika at Sofa Club adds, ‘Determine how the sofa will be used – lounging, hosting, or family movie nights. A sectional may be perfect for families, while a compact loveseat could suit a smaller space.’

Finally, David King chimes in on the idea of a cinema-style living room where the sofa almost fills the entire room. ‘I've been in small rooms where the sofa fills the room. It's a great statement. And it’s a lifestyle – if your dream is to relax on a sofa, read a book or do your work relaxing on a sofa to have the best one possible that fills the room, that's fine.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Neale Smith)

The best way to arrange living room furniture is by always keeping practicality in mind. And practicality rule number one is that you need to be able to comfortably move about the living space.

‘Another mistake is neglecting traffic flow. People often place sofas without considering how movement around the room will be affected. Floor space ensures the sofa fits seamlessly within the layout, allowing for manoeuvrability and practical use of the area’ Victoria at ScS says.

4. Don’t forget about the sofa’s height

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara J Emslie)

When choosing the right size of sofa for the living room, many people consider the floorspace – but they fail to take the height of the sofa and the room into account which can result in not getting the visual balance of the room quite right.

‘Being in the furniture business for a long time, I've been to many people's homes and delivered furniture myself,’ David King says. ‘And it always surprises me that a lot of people have fairly small rooms and they have big, overpowering furniture. And I think one of the worst things you can do if you've got minimal space, is to have very high back furniture, especially in a darker colour that overtakes the space. You want a feeling of spaciousness, and you can do that even with a small room with the right furniture.’

Monika at Sofa Club agrees, ‘Height matters in rooms with lower ceilings – choosing a low-back sofa can make the space feel more open. Conversely, in rooms with tall ceilings, a higher-backed sofa or one with a visually weighty design can create balance.’

The sofa is the most important piece of furniture in the living room – so make sure you choose yours carefully and make sure that it works with your lounge, rather than against it.