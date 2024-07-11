Fans are in love with Stanley Tucci's chair - and we've found a similar version for £1000s less

It seems that Stanley Tucci's influence is creeping out of the kitchen, as eagle eyes on social media have spotted a lust-worthy piece of lounge furniture in his home. The Stanley Tucci Womb Chair not only looks stylish and comfy, but is a timeless, iconic design.

The actor and cookery writer may not be synonymous with the best sofas and armchairs, instead we're used to lusting items like the toaster oven in his pantry, or his kitchen paint colour. But The Devil Wears Prada star proves that his style credentials go beyond his cooking spaces when we spotted him sitting in the famed Knoll Saarinen Womb Chair in an Instagram reel while he was discussing two favourite new cookbooks.

A post shared by Stanley Tucci (@stanleytucci) A photo posted by on

While many of the comments on the Instagram were, of course, about the books Stanley was discussing, the chair popped up time and time again.

'I would love to have his chair😍' wrote one follower.

'this is a good reading Nook chair' said another.

But what makes the Knoll Saarinen Womb Chair so special?

Stanley Tucci's Knoll Saarinen Womb Chair

(Image credit: Knoll International)

The chair in question has been a design classic ever since its inception back in 1946. Architect and furniture designer Florence Knoll reportedly said to designer Eero Saarinen, 'I want a chair that is like a basket full of pillows…something I can curl up in', and what was created ended up being the Womb Chair that Stanley Tucci now owns one of.

(Image credit: Knoll International)

However, the price does reflect the prestigious design history and the womb-like comfort it provides, and while the actual cost can range slightly from retailer to retailer, we are talking thousands. At modern design store Aram, the Womb Chair is available for £3,355.80 (reduced from £3,948), while at Nest it's on sale for £5,436 (reduced from £6,396). And, no, neither of those include the matching ottoman.

So, of course, to get the Tucci look we had to find some alternatives for you...

Alternatives to the Womb Chair

Floris Metal Frame Fabric Accent Chair £269 at Dunelm Available in both this blue and a pale grey like Stanley's, Dunelm's chair has a cool retro look as well as a padded back for that womb-esque comfort. SotenÄs Armchair £199 at IKEA This option has a similar low profile to the Knoll classic, but no arm support. However, the cheery yellow is sure to brighten up any corner. Archie Armchair £199 at M&S While more structured than the Womb Chair, the Archie is made for sinking into for ultimate comfort, and there are 6 colourways if you're not into the classic grey.

If you've been inspired by Stanley Tucci and want, but can't afford a Womb Chair (hi! It's us!), then maybe one of our alternatives will help you create the perfect reading nook whether you're exploring new cookery books or flipping through the latest issue of Ideal Home.