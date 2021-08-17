We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best modern Victorian living room ideas are those that bring your home into the 21st Century whilst retaining the beautiful period features that made you fall in love with it in the first place.

Victorian homes are so unique, full of character and have an abundance of interior design possibilities. If you are lucky enough to own a Victorian cottage or Victorian terraced house, you’ll know all too well about their Tardis-like proportions.

Although, you’ll also know that sometimes the living rooms can often be hard to decorate. Experts at Amara say, ‘Well-built and usually full of lofty ceilings and large rooms, they are the dream home for many of us, however these historic beauties aren’t without their difficulties. The main sticking point being modernisation.’

Making Victorian compact front rooms into welcoming, inviting spaces is a common design challenge, so we’ve rounded up strikingly modernised Victorian living room ideas for inspiration.

Modern Victorian living room ideas

1. Paint the room a solid colour

Got a small front room? Be brave and knock through to the dining room and create a seamless look using a solid colour on all the surfaces, like this stunning blue living room. They’ve teamed it with all blue soft furnishings and accessories so everything blends together to create the illusion of space.

2. Keep the room monochrome

Looking for a simple living room colour scheme? Opt for a black and white palette, keeping the large soft furnishings fairly neutral in a light shade, while accessorising with bold black home accessories. We’re loving the retro studio floor lamp and graphic Andy Warhol wall art.

3. Add built in shelving and cabinetry

With a fireplace pretty much standard in most Victorian living rooms, the chimney breast creates two nooks either side, perfect as a storage solution for small spaces. In this living room, the owners have added floating shelves, painting them the same colour as the walls, and double fronted cabinets that can hide a multitude of sins.

4. Add pops of colour

Transform a bland small living room with a welcome pop of colour. In this Victorian living room idea, the owners have added splashes of yellow and blue in the form of cushions and other home accessories, as well as graphic geo prints to add a modern twist. Note the vintage suitcases used as a coffee table – what a nifty living room storage idea.

5. Cottage style wall panelling

Lucky enough to own a Victorian cottage? Even if you don’t, you can still go for a cottage style by adding a wall panelling idea like in this gorgeous living room. You could make a feature out of it by painting it a striking bright hue and adding a deep picture shelf to display artwork, ornaments and your favourite pieces.

6. Create a gallery wall

If you have the luxury of a blank wall and you don’t know what to do with it, you could consider installing picture ledges to display your favourite artwork. This living room has two picture ledges like Ikea’s Mosslanda range, featuring wall art and the owners’ favourite home accessories.

7. Install shutters for more privacy

With great sash windows to let lots of light in, comes lots of nosy parkers. To block their view while you’re watching the telly in your pjs, it’s a good idea to think about a window treatment idea that skews their view. A great choice would be shutters that have slats that open to let the light in during the day, while obscuring your living room from the street and close up at night for privacy.

8. Make the fireplace stand out

The fireplace is usually a big focal point in a Victorian living room. Up the ante with a fireplace idea that makes it really stand out, like painting it a vibrant accent colour like sunshine yellow. Add items in the same hue to dot about to tie it all together.

9. Include a wood burner

Looking for a traditional fireplace upgrade? Wood burners are a great option as they are designed for the clean burning of wood or special wood pellets. Plus, they not only warm up a space but they are also a great focal point in a room.

10. Midcentury modern touches

If you have the luxury of a larger living room with a big bay window, you can get creative with furniture. This gorgeous space has created a cosy seating area with midcentury modern touches, like the fringed lightshade and mustard egg chair to update the room’s more traditional elements.

11. Keep the living room light and bright

If you’re in need of a small living room idea, a safe, yet effective go-to is to opt for light, bright colours to create the illusion of space. Experts at Amara say, ‘Fresh whites and light neutrals should be the choice for fans of calming interior looks. They make the most of the natural light in the homes, give the rooms a bright, airy feel and can be dressed up or down depending on the season and your style tastes.’

Keep darker tones in the room to muted patterned accessories and break up the all-white look with lots of glossy green houseplants.

12. Keep original flooring

Beautiful teamed with a few cosy rugs, it might be worth salvaging the beautiful original floorboards in your Victorian home. They’ll add warmth and texture to your scheme whether you strip them down to their natural tone or stain them to the colour you want.

Experts at Amara say, ‘If you’ve got old carpet in your home, now’s the time to peel this back and take a look underneath. You might hit the jackpot and find flooring you can lovingly restore and if you’re really lucky you might find more ornate parquetry designs.’

Keep them in tip-top condition with regular oiling, waxing or lacquering. Every couple of years should be enough.

13. Keep the cornicing

Or why not reinstate the house’s period features, such as the Victorian fireplaces, ceiling roses and cornicing? While you want to make the house feel modern, it’s nice to pay homage to its past. Cornicing can create a clean, simple look and accentuates ceiling height.