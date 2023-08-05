Is this millennial favourite trend on its way out?
The rise (and fall?) of the green velvet sofa
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It’s not just millennial pink that captured the generation. Millennials are also defined by a very specific interiors trend. Or should we say buy? It’s the ubiquitous green velvet sofa. You definitely know someone that owns one, or maybe you own it yourself, because this trend is part of many living room colour schemes. But does this statement piece still pack the same (style) punch?
Over the past couple of years the green velvet sofa has gained prominence on social media as the 'It' buy and has ended up on several living room idea mood boards. But every trend dies out at some point. So is it the turn of the green velvet sofa as the likes of Ebay and Facebook Marketplace are filled with people getting rid of theirs?
No one can deny that a green velvet design looks great. But what gave rise to this bright living room sofa idea?
‘The rise in popularity of the green velvet sofa has been driven by social media, as most trends are, as homeowners sought to move away from the monotonous greys in favour of more versatile and modern hues that add character and interest to both modern and traditional homes,’ says Francesca Hadland, interiors expert at Bridgman.
‘The texture, hue and depth of a rich velvet gives a certain luxuriousness to a living space that cannot always be achieved with other fabrics. Paired with the versatility of a green colour palette that spans from rich jades to forest greens, a green velvet sofa can offer something decadent or soothing.’
‘The appeal of green is that it’s both versatile and timeless,’ confirms John Darling, founder of Darlings of Chelsea. That coupled with ‘the bringing the outside in, back to nature trend which developed momentum post Covid.’
This sofa choice became so popular last year that even Rebecca Knight, Ideal Home’s Deputy Digital Editor, got one. ‘I bought into the trend for a green velvet sofa last year with the Made.com Haru sofa bed. I don't have any regrets, I love green and the way the velvet has a slight sheen giving it a jewel-like look,’ she says.
‘I personally think there will always be a place for green velvet, they're a safe sofa choice that you don't have to worry about spills or stains showing up on. Plus as a renter, I love having a way to inject a bit of colour into my home, and I know it's a colour I'll never tire of.'
While everyone asked about the green velvet sofa trend seems to still be under its spell, the fact that reselling sites are filled with second-hand options as people get rid of their green purchases isn’t adding up. So why is that?
‘Like all trends, when there does come a point of saturation, those consumers who enjoy styling with the newest trends tend to move on to the next big thing or even opt for more timeless and versatile pieces that they can pair with changing decor,’ explains Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist.
‘However, whilst the green velvet sofa trend may have had its peak in the collective interior zeitgeist, it can still make for a captivating and stylish addition to the right interior.’
So perhaps people are getting sick of seeing so much green. But if you own a lovely green velvet sofa of your own that you love, don’t get rid of it. At least not just yet.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
Molly Mae's bedroom offers a masterclass in neutral colour schemes
'Good design is not just visually appealing but engages all the human senses'
By Jullia Joson
-
How we test mattresses at Ideal Home
Our in-house mattress review process puts bestselling and newly launched mattresses through their paces to find our tried-and-tested favourites – here's how...
By Amy Lockwood
-
Spruce up your garden ready for summer outdoor living
These garden projects will whip your garden into shape in no time
By Sponsored