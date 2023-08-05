Is this millennial favourite trend on its way out?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s not just millennial pink that captured the generation. Millennials are also defined by a very specific interiors trend. Or should we say buy? It’s the ubiquitous green velvet sofa. You definitely know someone that owns one, or maybe you own it yourself, because this trend is part of many living room colour schemes. But does this statement piece still pack the same (style) punch?

Over the past couple of years the green velvet sofa has gained prominence on social media as the 'It' buy and has ended up on several living room idea mood boards. But every trend dies out at some point. So is it the turn of the green velvet sofa as the likes of Ebay and Facebook Marketplace are filled with people getting rid of theirs?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

No one can deny that a green velvet design looks great. But what gave rise to this bright living room sofa idea?

‘The rise in popularity of the green velvet sofa has been driven by social media, as most trends are, as homeowners sought to move away from the monotonous greys in favour of more versatile and modern hues that add character and interest to both modern and traditional homes,’ says Francesca Hadland, interiors expert at Bridgman.

‘The texture, hue and depth of a rich velvet gives a certain luxuriousness to a living space that cannot always be achieved with other fabrics. Paired with the versatility of a green colour palette that spans from rich jades to forest greens, a green velvet sofa can offer something decadent or soothing.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

‘The appeal of green is that it’s both versatile and timeless,’ confirms John Darling, founder of Darlings of Chelsea. That coupled with ‘the bringing the outside in, back to nature trend which developed momentum post Covid.’

This sofa choice became so popular last year that even Rebecca Knight, Ideal Home’s Deputy Digital Editor, got one. ‘I bought into the trend for a green velvet sofa last year with the Made.com Haru sofa bed. I don't have any regrets, I love green and the way the velvet has a slight sheen giving it a jewel-like look,’ she says.

‘I personally think there will always be a place for green velvet, they're a safe sofa choice that you don't have to worry about spills or stains showing up on. Plus as a renter, I love having a way to inject a bit of colour into my home, and I know it's a colour I'll never tire of.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

While everyone asked about the green velvet sofa trend seems to still be under its spell, the fact that reselling sites are filled with second-hand options as people get rid of their green purchases isn’t adding up. So why is that?

‘Like all trends, when there does come a point of saturation, those consumers who enjoy styling with the newest trends tend to move on to the next big thing or even opt for more timeless and versatile pieces that they can pair with changing decor,’ explains Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist.

‘However, whilst the green velvet sofa trend may have had its peak in the collective interior zeitgeist, it can still make for a captivating and stylish addition to the right interior.’

So perhaps people are getting sick of seeing so much green. But if you own a lovely green velvet sofa of your own that you love, don’t get rid of it. At least not just yet.