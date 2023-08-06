We found the perfect dupes for Stacey Dooley’s favourite designer sofa for a fraction of the price
The TV presenter even has it in more than one colour in multiple rooms
Stacey Dooley is quite the interior design enthusiast. The journalist and TV presenter regularly posts snaps of her beautiful London home on her Instagram account, showing it filled with aspirational pieces of furniture from a marble dining table to cascading pendant light. And we’re obsessed! The latest thing on our dream wish list - Stacey Dooley’s sofa which has us dreaming up new living room ideas.
It’s the Togo sofa by Ligne Roset. A cult-favourite design classic, also considered one of the best sofas and a status piece by many social media influencers. As it can be found in many of their living rooms.
But the iconic status also comes with a hefty price tag. And we’re not willing to part with such a sum which can range anywhere from £2,000 to a whopping £10,000 depending on its size and where you look. So we searched the internet for some alternatives and found some spot-on dupes that scratch that design itch.
The Togo sofa was first designed for Ligne Roset over 40 years ago by Michel Ducaroy. The legless settee features an ergonomic shape that’s heavily padded with foam to achieve the ultimate comfort. While it’s available in multiple colours, materials and sizes, they all come covered with a quilted cover.
'When the Togo was first created in 1973, it was something completely new that had never been seen before,' says Berengere Favraud, brands and concession buyer at Heal’s. 'In the absence of a traditional base, the ground-hugging design broke the furniture blueprint, focusing on aesthetics and comfort through ergonomic cushioning, voluptuous foam filling, strikingly vibrant colours and a unique, pleated finish.'
'It’s somewhat unsurprising that Togo continues to resonates with design lovers. The easy-to-manoeuvre, flexible nature of its modular design also carries more relevance now than it perhaps did in the early seventies, suiting changing lifestyle demands and multi-functional environments.'
Stacey opted for two of the single seaters in cream leather for her bedroom (which is brave as a new parent!), as well as multiple sizes of the burgundy leather variation in her living room, which she moves about in a modular fashion and has sourced second hand. These make regular cameos on the Strictly Come Dancing winner’s Instagram, where she also commented, ‘The majority of my furniture is second hand.’
While the couch is available new at retailers like Heal’s, it is also sold through pre-loved re-selling sites including Ebay and Vinterior due to its iconic, vintage nature.
Our top three dupe picks
This corduroy cream bean bag chair from Wayfair features similar quilting as the original. Just be aware that it's less firm than the sofa and more on the squishy side of things.
Currently on sale, the Greta sofa bed is crafted from faux leather and is the only three-seater dupe available that we could find. It comes in multiple colours including this dark grey.
If you can’t stretch your budget to the thousands of pounds this design goes for, then dupes are available. One of the closest Togo style sofas is the Urban Outfitters Greta faux leather sofa bed which, unlike the Togo, doubles as a sofa bed. It might not be the best sofa bed out there but it has the same coveted silhouette with a quilted cover as the Ligne Roset classic does.
Another almost exact Togo sofa replica is the Amazon Fireside Chair from 1inchhome which looks just like the single seater. Available in a range of colours (including Stacey’s cream shade - if you dare!), the chair is covered in soft mohair.
And finally, the most affordable we were able to hunt down is Wayfair’s Brayden Studio Refillable Bean Bag Lounger in corduroy. The construction of this one is slightly different as it is a bean bag - so it’s more squishy and less dense than the Togo.
Are you going to be participating in this trend anytime soon?
