Sofa.com’s collaboration with Hygge for Home is the ultimate quiet luxury sofa – run, don’t walk

Our Scandi decorating ideas have just been elevated as one of the nation's favourite sofa brands, Sofa.com, released a special collaboration last week. And it’s set to be THE ultimate quiet luxury sofa on the market. The Sofa.com x Hygge for Home Romy sofa was created in partnership with Instagram influencer Reena Simon, aka @hygge_for_home, who champions Scandi-inspired aesthetic and cosy ‘hygge’ lifestyle in her home in Wales.

This launch is right on trend not only thanks to its Scandinavian style, but also because of its modular design, coming at a time when the TikTok viral cloud couch has everyone hooked. A modular design that can be changed and adapted to our needs is certainly a living room idea we can get behind.

Sofa.com launches Romy sofa in collaboration with Hygge for Home

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

The minimalist, Scandi-inspired design has us obsessed. Is this one of the best sofas we've seen all year? It might just be.

Each module of the Romy sofa is sold separately, so that you can get only the parts that you want and need – whether that’s the corner unit, the footstool or the core seat unit. The downside to this is that the cost can stack up this way - the prices for a single unit start at £530 and the cost for the complete set starts at £3,300.

‘We've really noticed a shift in what customers are looking for from their sofas, with an increased focus on multifunctional, modular designs – shapes which work harder and earn their spot in the living room,’ says Sofa.com’s designer, Patricia Gibbons. ‘Modular sofas lend themselves particularly well to minimalist, Scandi shaping, so working with Reena is brilliantly timed.’

While you can choose from over 100 of available fabrics and colours, the collaboration launched with three new special fabrics in cream and beige tones to achieve the Scandi look - the Pampas smart linen, Shearling chunky weave and Nordic Pine chunky weave.

Reena shares her inspiration behind this cloud-like couch, defined by lounge-encouraging low design and squishy feather cushioning. 'Nature has been a profound source of inspiration - we carefully selected fabric textures and tones that evoke the feeling of being surrounded by nature.'

'Smart linens and chunky weaves in earthy tones create a harmonious connection with the natural world, and create a sense of grounding and serenity within the living space. Scandinavian design principles also influence the collection with clean lines, minimalistic statics and a focus on functionality.’

The Romy sofa is available at Sofa.com both online and in store now.