Here we go again. From tomorrow the nation will be united into a month long lockdown. And while it feels less restrictive, the children can go to school and support bubbles can still meet, it’s still a lockdown where we need more than essentials to get us through.

What to do this time around? Most of us have completed Netflix, baked all the possible bread varieties and quizzed more than The Chase chasers. Fear not, we’ve got experience of this now. We know the stages of lockdown – what we need and when. Based on that knowledge here’s our list of lockdown must-haves, the survival buys from Amazon to see us through.

10 Lockdown must-have deals

Order them today to be prepared for tomorrow and before they all sell out (again)…

1. All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was £39.99, now £24.99

Don’t miss out on what everyone else is watching just because you don’t have a smart TV or movie package. This simple tool can transform your viewing pleasure – trust me, I have one!

View Deal: All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was £39.99, now £24.99, Amazon UK

It’s never been more important to light up our lives. This smart alarm clock features a lamp that simulates the sun, with added benefits of with nature sounds to sooth while we sleep. It also has FM Radio, touch control and snooze function, multiple coloured lights. A winning buy for a winter lockdown.

View Deal: Ambother Wake Up Light Alarm Clock, Sunrise/Sunset Simulation Bedside Lamp: was £22.99, now £18.39, Amazon UK

Not just for lockdown! But who doesn’t need extra coffee to see them through the longs days from home. Especially useful if your local coffee shop is no longer open for take-aways. This best-seller is currently on offer for a steal, with a saving of £125!

View Deal: De’Longhi Lattissima Touch, Single Serve Capsule Coffee Machine, was £279.99, now £154.99, Amazon UK

4. MasterClass 4L Shallow Casserole Dish with Lid, Lightweight Cast Aluminium: was £46.99, now £20.99



Keep on batch cooking and carry on. Preferable casseroles and hearty comfort dishes, all done in style with this bargain cast aluminium dish of dreams.

View Deal: MasterClass Shallow Casserole Dish with Lid, Lightweight Cast Aluminium in Black, was £46.99, now £20.99, Amazon UK

5. Toplus Yoga Mat: was £30.99, now £21.99

Stretch the day out with a daily routine of calming yoga. We recommend ‘Yoga With Adriene’, which you can watch on YouTube via your TV with your All-new Fire TV Stick.

View Deal: Toplus Yoga Mat, was £30.99, now £21.99, Amazon UK

6. Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine: was £64.90, now £55.20

This Amazon ‘choice’ pasta maker will make sure you’re not effected by the ridiculous panic buying shortages seen Back in March and April

View Deal: Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine in Chrome, was £64.90, now £55.20, Amazon UK

7. Proiron Neoprene Dumbbell Home Exercise Dumbbells: was £20.99, now £15.99

Maintain your fitness from home, now the gyms are closed again. This handy weight set comes complete with 1kg 1.5kg 2kg 3kg 4kg 5kg 8kg 10kg pairs.

View Deal: Proiron Neoprene Dumbbell Home Exercise Dumbbells, was £20.99, now £15.99, Amazon UK

8. Derwent Academy Art Supplies Set: was £29.94, now £17.50

Arts and crafts goes a long way to sooth during anxious times, such as these. Fun for all the family, from budding young artists to adults looking to rekindle a love of drawing.

View Deal: Derwent Academy Art Supplies Set, was £29.94, now £17.50, Amazon UK

9. BaByliss 7235U 10-in-1 Grooming System: was £30, now £21.99

Make the cut this time around. A home barber-style set up was the essential all family homes needed circa Lockdown 1.0.

View Deal: BaByliss 7235U 10-in-1 Grooming System for Men: was £30, now £21.99

10. Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa: was £24.99, now £17.49

The smart solution to make your appliance work like magic. Save running up and down the stairs to switch things on. Schedule lights, coffee machines and appliances to turn on and off automatically.

Simply plug in, open the Alexa app and start using your voice.

View Deal: Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa: was £24.99, now £17.49

Get them in your basket before end of play today to have them arrive in time for the next restrictions.