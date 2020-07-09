Trending:

These are the most popular paint shades – as seen trending on Instagram last month
    • A splash of paint can instantly transform any room. But choosing a colour can be a real conundrum for some, leaving a wall full of paint sample patches and still no chosen shade.

    But a popular way to choose the perfect paint colour in 2020 is turning to Instagram – to see what other homeowners are doing with colour.

    The team at Home How delved into Instagram trends to determine the most popular paint colours. Looking at the number of hashtags for different shade colours, by different brands last month.

    10 Most popular paint colours on Instagram

    The research reveals the most popular paint colours are all shades of grey, green and blue.

    1. Green Smoke by Farrow and Ball

    The research found the most popular paint shade for walls on Instagram named was Farrow & Ball’s Green Smoke, with over 21,674 hashtags.

    ‘This colour is popular for country homes and exteriors’ explains Alex Willcocks, the Director of Burbeck Interiors. ‘It adds a subtle pop of colour, and works particularly well in kitchens, or bathrooms. It’s usually chosen as it works for all seasons, and rarely needs updating.’

    2. French Grey by Little Greene

    Alex explains, ‘This colour provides both green and grey hues, which looks great when well-lit. The colour is popular because it brings a room to life. It’s soothing, so works well in living rooms, bedrooms, and guest rooms.’

    3. Bancha by Farrow and Ball

    ‘Bancha is great for a statement wall and is popular in rooms that are well-lit, or window heavy’ recommends Alex.  ‘It’s a strong colour and creates a Zen-like atmosphere in a room. Browns, pinks, and creams are natural compliments, and it works well with a minimalist style.’

    4. Jitney by Farrow and Ball

    Toddler ruined the living room rug for the second but certainly not last time. La Redoute I'm coming attccchaaaaa! Or maybe Habitat. Or Made? Are there any other places you'd recommend for good value rugs? I've exhausted all the Ikea options I like so it's out of the equation. Hope you're all having a nice weekend, mwwwwwah! Xx #livingroomdecor #jitney #taupewalls #neutrallivingroom

    ‘This earthy brown works well for high walls,’ Alex details. ‘The colour gives off relaxing vibes and creates a more traditional feel. I would recommend using bold and stylish furniture to lift the colour and bring it to life.’

    5. Sulking Room Pink by Farrow and Ball

    Morning guys! Thanks for all the tags re: paint effects in my last post loads of great inspo out there for my zillion upcoming projects. I'm going to have a bit of a lull on here from next week as I'm having an operation buuuuut my head is buzzing with ideas (that will realistically have to wait until like, September!) – where's the fingers tapping on a desk emoji 😂 I wonder if when they knock me out for the operation I'll have some revolutionary interior design ideas you know like when ppl wake up from a coma speaking French… #sulkingroompink #bedroomdecor #bedroomgoals

    This delicious pink is one of Farrow & Ball’s newest shades. ‘ This is soft and warm, without being overpowering. It works best with creams, and greys, as well as overly bold and bright colours, which makes it even more appealing’ says Alex.

    6. Hale Navy by Benjamin Moore

    There is just something about a view down a hallway that just makes me swoon. If you need me I'll be sanding, priming, and painting basically every inch of the guest room. Head over to my stories to catch up on the latest! Hope you had a good Monday! Did today fly by for you too? #halenavybenjaminmoore #darkwallsinspiration #darkwallcolor

    ‘Hale Navy is the perfect colour for kitchens and dining rooms. Whether it’s for a statement wall, or cupboard doors, this hue breathes a lot of energy into the space’ Alex explains.

    7. Denim Drift by Dulux

    Top paint colours of the decade

    Image credit: Dulux

    Alex explains, ‘Denim Drift has been a popular colour for many years, and I don’t think it’s going anywhere. It’s popular because it is incredibly versatile and can be styled and accessorised in many ways.’

    8. Spiced Honey by Dulux

    Dulux colour of the year 2019

    Image credit: Dulux

    ‘This is a relaxing colour, ideal for bedrooms, meditation rooms, or yoga studios. It’s popular because it creates a laid-back luxury’ says Alex. who goes on to comment, ‘It’s great when paired with undertones to bring it down. It doesn’t work with louder colours that lift. Pair with darker hues of browns, blacks, and oranges.

    9. Purbeck Stone by Farrow and Ball

    Morning all! This is where we eat when it's raining! We love the panelling but now need some cute little frames to mount above it on the wall… what would you put there? The dining table has served us well and is nice, but we would like to change it for something more rustic. Just more things on what seems like an ever growing list! Does anyone actually ever 'finish' their home… or is it always evolving? Have a great day 😆🐶 #purbeckstone #greypanneling #farmhousekitchen #exposedbrickwall

    Alex explains, ‘Neutral and natural colours will always be popular. They make you feel safe, you can accessorise them with most colours, and you can use them to inject personality into your home.’

    He thoughtfully adds ,’Homes with neutral colours are also more likely to sell when on the market. It works in any room, any style of home and with any theme.’

    10. Skimming Stone by Farrow & Ball

    ‘This colour is particularly popular for bathrooms and bedrooms’ Alex explains. ‘It can be dressed up, or down, though brighter colours tend to work best for a modern look.’

    Which of these 10 most popular shades do you have gracing your walls?

