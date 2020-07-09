We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A splash of paint can instantly transform any room. But choosing a colour can be a real conundrum for some, leaving a wall full of paint sample patches and still no chosen shade.

But a popular way to choose the perfect paint colour in 2020 is turning to Instagram – to see what other homeowners are doing with colour.

The team at Home How delved into Instagram trends to determine the most popular paint colours. Looking at the number of hashtags for different shade colours, by different brands last month.

10 Most popular paint colours on Instagram

The research reveals the most popular paint colours are all shades of grey, green and blue.

1. Green Smoke by Farrow and Ball

The research found the most popular paint shade for walls on Instagram named was Farrow & Ball’s Green Smoke, with over 21,674 hashtags.

‘This colour is popular for country homes and exteriors’ explains Alex Willcocks, the Director of Burbeck Interiors. ‘It adds a subtle pop of colour, and works particularly well in kitchens, or bathrooms. It’s usually chosen as it works for all seasons, and rarely needs updating.’

2. French Grey by Little Greene

Alex explains, ‘This colour provides both green and grey hues, which looks great when well-lit. The colour is popular because it brings a room to life. It’s soothing, so works well in living rooms, bedrooms, and guest rooms.’

3. Bancha by Farrow and Ball

‘Bancha is great for a statement wall and is popular in rooms that are well-lit, or window heavy’ recommends Alex. ‘It’s a strong colour and creates a Zen-like atmosphere in a room. Browns, pinks, and creams are natural compliments, and it works well with a minimalist style.’

4. Jitney by Farrow and Ball

‘This earthy brown works well for high walls,’ Alex details. ‘The colour gives off relaxing vibes and creates a more traditional feel. I would recommend using bold and stylish furniture to lift the colour and bring it to life.’

5. Sulking Room Pink by Farrow and Ball

This delicious pink is one of Farrow & Ball’s newest shades. ‘ This is soft and warm, without being overpowering. It works best with creams, and greys, as well as overly bold and bright colours, which makes it even more appealing’ says Alex.

6. Hale Navy by Benjamin Moore

‘Hale Navy is the perfect colour for kitchens and dining rooms. Whether it’s for a statement wall, or cupboard doors, this hue breathes a lot of energy into the space’ Alex explains.

7. Denim Drift by Dulux

Alex explains, ‘Denim Drift has been a popular colour for many years, and I don’t think it’s going anywhere. It’s popular because it is incredibly versatile and can be styled and accessorised in many ways.’

8. Spiced Honey by Dulux

‘This is a relaxing colour, ideal for bedrooms, meditation rooms, or yoga studios. It’s popular because it creates a laid-back luxury’ says Alex. who goes on to comment, ‘It’s great when paired with undertones to bring it down. It doesn’t work with louder colours that lift. Pair with darker hues of browns, blacks, and oranges.

9. Purbeck Stone by Farrow and Ball

Alex explains, ‘Neutral and natural colours will always be popular. They make you feel safe, you can accessorise them with most colours, and you can use them to inject personality into your home.’

He thoughtfully adds ,’Homes with neutral colours are also more likely to sell when on the market. It works in any room, any style of home and with any theme.’

10. Skimming Stone by Farrow & Ball

‘This colour is particularly popular for bathrooms and bedrooms’ Alex explains. ‘It can be dressed up, or down, though brighter colours tend to work best for a modern look.’

Which of these 10 most popular shades do you have gracing your walls?