The iconic paint brand are adding new shades to their much-coveted colour card this autumn

Exciting news for Farrow & Ball fans, today sees the launch of nine new shades. The stunning new Farrow & Ball colours range from an exotic pink and a deep red, to a sandy neutral and olive green. These are the first new colours launched since 2016. But you know what they say – ‘good things come to those who wait’!

‘The launch of new colours is an incredibly exciting time, says Charlotte Cosby, head of creative at Farrow & Ball. ‘It’s not something we do often, making it feel all the more special. An extraordinary amount of time and thought goes into each colour. From working with our expert craftsmen to refine the exact shade, to dreaming up the perfect name and telling the story behind the colours.’

Speaking of new colours: Sanderson Paint launches 50 new paint shades this autumn

The new colours will replace nine existing ones, to preserve the curated palette of 132 paint colours that’s become synonymous with the brand. From ‘Elephant’s Breath’ to ‘Down Pipe’, the names given to the iconic palette are famous as the colours themselves. Could one of these become as well known as ‘Cornforth White’ or ‘Stiffkey Blue’?

The new Farrow & Ball neutrals and black

‘The lightest in the group including Shadow White, Shaded White and Drop Cloth. This soft white is reminiscent of the colour used in school houses.’

‘This relaxed and sandy neutral takes its name from the bus that whisks New-Yorkers out of the hot city, to the beaches in the Hamptons.’

‘This Georgian inspired red based black is a nod to the colour of old leather hymnals. Which so often included a song of praise or paean.’

The new Farrow & Ball red and pinks

‘Our deepest richest red, this Baroque colour is named in honour of our original trade name. The preferred red of modern homes.’

‘An exotic pink inspired by the powder used at the Holi festival of colours in India.’

‘This muted rose is evocative of the colours used in boudoirs, a room originally named after the French ‘bouder’ – to sulk.’

The new Farrow & Ball green and blues

‘This mid-century modern green is a darker version of the much loved archive colour Olive. Named after Japanese tea leaves, it provides a feeling of security.’

‘A grey green version of Farrow & Ball classic Pigeon, it takes its name from a green variety of the species.’

‘An elegant, wonderfully down to earth blue. It is inspired by the cloth of everyday workwear originally made in the French city of the same name.’

Which new shade is your favourite?