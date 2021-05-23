7 home styling tips to steal from this elegant contemporary home in Bath

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is your home stuck in a rut? Could it do with a few modern touches to bring it up to date? If so, you’ll want to take a look at this contemporary detached home in Bath, Somerset, which has some great features and has been beautifully restored.

If you want to take a look inside more amazing homes, check out our inspiring house tours

We’re not talking huge building projects here – these are smaller additions that will help give your home a new lease of life. We take a little tour of the property and grab some ideas to steal along the way…

1. Invest in a new front door

Being we don’t see it all the time when we’re inside our homes, the front door can be something that’s overlooked. It’s an important factor, though – after all, it’s one of the first things that people notice when they arrive at our homes.

This property’s smart grey design makes a good first impression and the fact that it’s the same colour as the window frames keep the exterior looking cohesive. Don’t forget the door furniture either – a new knocker and matching bell and letterbox will all contribute to a new, modern look.

2. Add a feature wall

Feature walls have been big for years, but if you want to get involved in the latest trend, then go for wall panelling – or panelled-effect wallpaper. Whether you cover the whole wall or just go up to dado height, it can instantly give your room a brand new look.

Don’t forget to position your furniture and artwork so that the wall isn’t too covered up, though – you want to be able to see and admire it, without it feeling too busy.

3. Introduce natural materials

We’ve seen materials like wicker, jute, rattan and cane grow in popularity in the last few years and the trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Mixed with modern surfaces, such as the marble-look worktop in this kitchen, you can see how they can add real warmth to your scheme, without it being overly rustic or traditional.

Jute rugs are really on-trend and luckily they often come in large sizes, so you can cover tired flooring or an old carpet, and ‘zone’ a dining area, as has been done here. We like that the square lines of that wood table and bench has been teamed with chairs that have a curved back and tapered legs, to soften the overall look.

4. Turn practical items into attractive features

We also wanted to point out the radiator, as that’s another way to keep your scheme feeling modern – new panelled-look designs such as these are modern, sleek and work well with any decor. Why not consider going for a bold colour and make a feature of it?

5. Go for a neat bank of cabinetry

Okay, we admit this one isn’t always cheap, but a full floor-to-ceiling run of cabinets can really add a streamlined look to your home. Not only does it give you plenty of storage, but they’re ideal for storing – and hiding – appliances, and create a neat finish, especially if you opt for handleless units as seen here.

We like that in this kitchen, the contemporary Schmidt cabinetry is two-tone, with white units on one wall and soft grey for the central island and low-level cabinets. You’ll also find an integrated hob and wine fridge hidden away in here, too! For more kitchen ideas head over to our dedicated channel for more inspiration.

6. Up your headboard game

Whether it’s a plush button-back design like this one, a curvy scalloped shape, or a wide design that incorporates your wall lights and wall-hung bedside units, the headboard is the new bedroom honey. The taller, and more luxurious the fabric back, the nicer it will be to sit up against if you’re someone who likes to watch TV or read a book in bed.

7. Build an outdoor room

Video Of The Week

This house has a courtyard garden that leads to a contemporary studio, which would make an ideal home office or gym. It has electric heating, power and even a WC with a washbasin. Outdoor rooms are growing in popularity and it’s a way of giving you more room or a relaxing place to retreat to. From craft rooms to bars, games rooms, snugs and playrooms, they can take on many different uses – what would you choose?

The property is on the market with Knight Frank for £795,000. What is your favourite room in the house?