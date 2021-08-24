We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve seen Freemans launch two homeware collaborations recently, with Henry Holland and Siobhan Murphy, but now the digital department store has gone for a hat trick and teamed up with oh-so-cool interior designer Abigail Ahern.

Due to launch in October, the Abigail Ahern homeware collection at Freemans will consist of timeless pieces, exclusive textiles and soft furnishings, decorative accessories and statement furniture. All with Abigail’s signature maximalist-mixed-with-glamour style.

Looking to refresh your home with new living room ideas or need some new bedroom storage ideas? Then take a look, as there are tons of pieces that are ideal for quick updates.

Abigail Ahern homeware collection at Freemans

With 100 pieces, priced from £8.99 all the way up to £299, there’s something for everyone and you’ll find an eclectic mix of tactile surface finishes, natural materials and bold sculptural forms, all held together by Abigail’s genius sense of colour and tone.

‘Freemans allows me to bring Abigail Ahern to more homes across the UK, complimenting my mainline collections and further democratising both my brand as well as my take on interior design,’ says Abigail.

Our top 5 must-have pieces

Ready to get a sneak peek into what we can expect in October? You’re welcome…

1. Basso black baskets, £70 for a set of two

There’s nothing new about a storage basket – except when it comes with natural grass fringing like these two!

We like that they’re in a darker colourway as per Abigail’s usual palette of choice, and the handles look nice and sturdy for shifting them around when needed. We’ll be filling ours with plants…

2. Branca side table, £95

Modern, sculpted lines and its metal frame make this curvy side table a bit of an eye-catcher. We can see this being used in all sorts of rooms and working in many types of schemes.

Plus that little shelf is super handy – maybe for one or two of Abigail’s interior books!

3. Crocodile lamp, £40

She’s known for her wit when it comes to some of her statement lamps, so we wouldn’t expect anything less from Abigail’s range than to include something a little quirky. This crocodile lamp is sure to be a talking point, wherever you place him.

4. Dried natural fan palms, £12 each

Dried flowers are still very much a trend and Abigail’s collection incorporates many different varieties. Use these fan palms singularly or cluster together and add some other varieties to the mix for the ultimate textured display.

5. Gold frame mirror, £69

Finding the perfect mirror isn’t always easy, so when we see one that’s a little bit different, we say it’s worth snapping up. This gold design is ideal for ramping up the glamour in your home.

You’re going to have to sit tight until October for the range to launch, but this is one collection that’s definitely going to be worth the wait.