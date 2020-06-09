We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Despite being stuck inside for the last few months, households have found a way to bring the outside inside with the latest wall art trend.

Online marketplace the Affordable Art fair has seen record sales of artwork since the start of lockdown. However, this spike has been driven by a particular type of artwork.

Artwork depicting the coast, birds and the great British seaside are all soaring in popularity. It comes as no surprise that we are all craving a snapshot of the outside inside our home.

The most popular search words on the website have included spring, sea, beach, Norfolk and Cornwall. It doesn’t take an artistic genius to realise the ‘staycation’ day-dreaming that is behind this new wall art trend.

The most popular prints have come from artists such as Kate Heiss, who has created stunning wildlife prints. Her gorgeous print ‘Oystercatchers Over Holkham,’ has proven to be a bestseller.

However, her prints of Brancaster, Sandringham and Cambridge have all proven incredibly popular with collectors. Each print is a limited edition, with only a small number made. So you may want to act fast to snap one up.

With prices for her prints starting at £35 these wonderful pieces of art will instantly lift any room. And hopefully put a smile on your face.

‘Art has the power to change much more than a room,’ explains Deborah Allen of Wychwood Art, who specialise in entry-level work. ‘The positive effect it can have on your mood, especially at a trying time, is immeasurable.’

‘As a gallery, I feel incredibly lucky that I can continue to change so many art lovers lives for the better. Whilst also helping to support my incredible artists with much-needed sales – the like seen by printmaker Kate Heiss.’

‘It’s so pleasing that her vibrant and illustrative work is proving to be the perfect antidote for so many.’

You never know, a small investment now could have a big return in the future.