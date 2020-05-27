We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There are some on the list of worst garden trends of all time that won’t shock you – but also some we’re actually quite fond of.

But like when it comes to decorating your home, how you finish your garden is completely personal to your tastes. If you love it, it can’t ever really be wrong.

Lighthearted new research, commissioned by Draper Tools, asked 2,000 adults who own a garden to name their worst garden trends of all time. Four in 10 admitted that they regret some decisions they’ve made in relation to their own garden choices.

The best and worst garden trends of all time emerged from the study. With bird feeders and vegetable patches among the best, and gnomes and fake grass among the worst.

Take a look at the complete list of least popular garden trends of all time…

Top 13 worst garden trends of all time

1. Gnomes

2. Fake grass

3. Plastic ornaments

4. Fake animal/bird statues e.g. Flamingos

5. Artificial topiary balls

6. Buddha statue

7. Trampoline

8. Hot tub

9. Recycled old tires as plant containers

10. Pub in a shed

11. Ivy

12. Fences painted with orange wood stain

13. Wind chimes

‘The research goes to show just how passionate we are about our gardens, ‘remarks Kev Smith, head of marketing at Draper Tools. ‘Clearly those polled have pretty strong opinions on what works and what doesn’t.’

Going on to say, ‘Gardens are a very personal thing and what is right for one person isn’t necessarily right for another, so if you’re happy with your garden then that’s all that matters.’

‘But it’s certainly fascinating – and a bit of fun – to find out what people are keen on and what they’re not quite so fond of.’

Despite it being a personal choice around a quarter of gardeners said they make a concerted effort to keep up to date with the latest gardening trends. With three in 10 getting most of their inspiration from visiting garden centres. However 26 per cent said gardening TV programmes were also a valuable source.

The Draper Tools study, carried out through OnePoll, found the typical garden owner has spent £1,909 to date on making their gardens a dream space.

And 39 per cent reckon they’ll spend more on it this year than they’ve ever spent during a single year before.