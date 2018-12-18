They do say size doesn't matter...

With the average price of a home in London costing almost half a million, this property is an absolute steal. This ‘self contained flat’ could be the most affordable London home we’ve ever seen, at just £145,ooo – on the market with Zoopla.

Set in a prime location on the south side of Longbridge Road with a prestigious SW5 postcode, the property is in the heart of one of the most affluent boroughs in the Capital.

So what’s the catch…

From the exterior things are looking good. The property is well situated for a network of public transport links, including a choice of Earl’s Court Underground Stations and West Kensington Underground Station. An extensive range of shops, bars and restaurants can be found just a short walk away at Earl’s Court. This flat is all about location, location, location.

So how is it so affordable?

The kitchen

You’d be hard pushed to swing a mouse let alone a cat in this place! (figuratively speaking of course). While a worthwhile investment for someone to snap up, you’d have to like living in confined spaces to call it home.

‘Self contained’ is estate agent speak for a small studio flat. With essentially only two rooms that both double up in purpose, this is small space living to the extreme for most of us. Welcome to London!

The living space

This is the living space when in use as a lounge, with the sofa nestled in – wall-to-wall. Cosy would be putting a positive spin on such a compact living area.

The main living space features a clever fold-out bed. Great for maximising the limited space available. The limited cupboard space is cleverly elevated above the bed and on the opposite side. This small flat is certainly making the most of any storage opportunity, and for that we applaud them.

We’d still love to see what Carrie Bradshaw would make of the lack of closet space!

