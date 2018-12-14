This outstanding riverside house is an absolute cracker!

So what does a £10 million home look like? Take a tour of Gurrow Point to find out.

Privately set within a 79 acre estate, on the tip of its own peninsula on the River Dart with outstanding views of the river – it’s clear to see why the price tag is high.

In addition to the outstanding grounds the house boasts 8 bedrooms, five reception rooms, a guest cottage on the grounds, tennis court and private jetty on the river.

Welcome to Gurrow Point

The exterior

The house feels elegant painted in a soft French grey. The interior is well designed with an easy flow of rooms – all of which are generous in size.

Large French windows in the main reception rooms flood the house with natural light – while enhancing the surrounding stone terrace, gardens and views beyond.

The kitchen

The grand kitchen is the heart of this impressive family house. Large in scale and open to the conservatory and orangery, both of which have access to the terrace.

The kitchen was designed by Peter Booth from Newton Abbott, features Mandarin stone flooring, granite work tops, fitted cupboards and a cream Aga.

The living room

With an enormous open fire the main living space is perfect for a cosy winter setting.

The dining room

The dining room is conveniently connected to the kitchen via double doors. Through another set of double doors is a dual aspect conservatory.

This multi-functional room provides enjoyable views of the river and formal gardens.

The master bedroom

The enormous master bedroom features a balcony over looking the river. The bed is in prime position to wake up with the breathtaking views.

The exterior

The glorious gardens provide the perfect place to drink in the views of the beautiful surrounding South Hams countryside. The lawn is set up for a game of croquet – can you think of a more idyllic spot.

Video Of The Week

Anyone else getting Dawson Creek vibes? Imagine having your own jetty, its the dream.

From this view point you can really gauge the sheer size of the estate.

Currently on the market with Savills, this amazing home could be yours for the right price.

Will this impressive home be on your Christmas wish list? If money was no object, obviously.