Give your kid’s room a makeover for under £20 with Aldi’s bedroom in a box – in stores TOMORROW!

Aldi is launching it’s largest ever branded-toys range in store tomorrow. And one item that is bound to get the attention of cash-conscious parents is the all-in-one Aldi bedroom in a box.

Priced at just £16.99, each box comes complete with the following items:

Single duvet cover

Single pillow case

Printed eye mask

35 cm cushion

Bunting

The matching five-piece set features much loved children’s characters and heroes and would make an ideal Christmas gift.

Peppa Pig Aldi bedroom in a box

Ask any child under the age of five who they’re favourite TV character is an the answer is likely to be Peppa Pig. The quirky print that adorns the duvet, pillow and cushion is simply out of this world – and we’ve loving that cute Peppa eye mask.

This matching Peppa Pig bunting is thrown in, too. It’s perfect for brightening up plain walls, while leaving room for any other decorative flourishes you may have in mind.

In store only: Peppa Pig bedroom in a box, £16.99, Aldi

My Little Pony Aldi bedroom in a box

Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie – we love My Little Pony character names almost as much as we love this colourful bedding.

Paw Patrol Aldi bedroom in a box

The crime-fighting adventures of these cartoon rescue pups have captured the imagination of youngsters the world over. The fun floral print has certainly captured ours.

In store only: Paw Patrol bedroom in a box, £16.99, Aldi

Paw Patrol Aldi Pillow Pets

The wider range also includes another item that Paw Patrol fans may want to add to their shopping list. Priced at £14.99, the super soft Paw Patrol Pillow Pets transform from cuddly toy to a cosy pillow simply by undoing the Velcro strap.

In store only: Paw Patrol Pillow Pets, £16.99, Aldi

Spider-Man Aldi bedroom in a box

This superhero print captures Spider Man doing what he does best, and we love the almost 3D quality of some of the images.

In store only: Spider-Man bedroom in a box, £16.99, Aldi

