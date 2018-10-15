John Lewis & Partners welcomes Pottery Barn Kids to the UK

Launching its debut collection exclusively in John Lewis stores – this new range has nursery furniture like you've never seen before

Pottery Barn Kids is finally here! The much-loved American brand launches in the UK this month, online and exclusively in stores with John Lewis & Partners.

Offering a curated selection of furniture and home furnishings for baby and kids, this State-side sensation is sure to be a hit here too.

‘Bringing our quality Pottery Barn Kids furniture, bedding and accessories to the UK is a proud moment’ exclaims Jennifer Kellor, President at Pottery Barn Kids.

‘We design safe, functional and stylish products to create inspired baby and kids’ rooms. Our proprietary designs, responsible sourcing and manufacturing, furthers our commitment to create a healthier home, community and world.’

To mark the arrival to the UK, the brand has collaborated with sister company West Elm to produce a stunning nursery collection. From cool Mid-century furniture to luxury organic cotton blankets, this new range is too good to save for nurseries alone!

Mid-century cool crib

This collection brings together West Elm’s signature modern style and Pottery Barn Kids’ industry expertise and craftsmanship.

This stunning change table feels classically West Elm. It’s an investment piece. Being tailor-made it features a removable top, meaning it can act as a standard chest of drawers for years to come.

In addition to simply looking good, the Mid-century range of furniture is built to last. The pieces are made using sustainably sourced, Fair Trade wood that’s been kiln-dried for extra strength and durability.

Buy now: Mid Century Cotbed, £599, Pottery Barn Kids exclusive to John Lewis & Partners

Stylish Honeycomb furniture

The Audrey collection of furniture features a statement honeycomb effect. The retro style feels contemporary thanks to the sleek wood finish.

Buy now: Audrey Cotbed, £699, Pottery Barn Kids exclusive to John Lewis & Partners

This grown up looking piece of contemporary furniture also features a removable change top, making it ultra versatile.

Modern perspex design

Traditional design with a difference. This is the most alternative of the cool new designs. A classic white frame gets a thoroughly modern makeover thanks to trendy perspex slats.

Buy now: Sloan Cotbed, £699, Pottery Barn Kids exclusive to John Lewis & Partners

These elegant furniture pieces are an investment, that can stand the test of time – beyond the nursery years.