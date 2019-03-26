Aldi have come up trumps once again with their new range of budget-friendly cleaning buys, which will be hitting the middle aisle of your local store this Thursday.

From family-sized detergent for a mere £2.99, to a steam mop and even a carpet cleaner, the high-street retailer’s latest Specialbuys are making it even easier to keep on top of your spring cleaning. Cancel all plans for the weekend – we feel a blitz coming on!

The Aldi steam mop

Aldi’s first standout cleaning product is the Easy Home Steam Mop, which is perfect for all floor types, including tiles, vinyl and wood. It can even be used on carpets and rugs.

Buy now: Easy Home Steam Mop, £29.99, Aldi

It takes just 25 seconds to heat up, and with its overheating protection there’s no fear of it burning out. Not bad for £24.99.

Ergonomically designed, the mop features a cool touch exterior with a 180-degree rotatable triangular steam head, which claims to be able to remove the most persistent and dried-up dirt. The foldable handle is also great for space-saving storage. At least one of the team plans to go out and buy this on Thursday after work!

The Aldi carpet cleaner

However, if you’re house is less laminate flooring and more fluffy carpets, then the Upright Easy Home Carpet Cleaner could be a winner for you. Aldi’s carpet cleaner claims to ‘clean muddy pet paw prints, spills and even the toughest dirt’ thanks to its two tank technology, which ensures you only ever use clean water.

The lightweight vacuum comes with its own detergent solution, which loosens and removes ground-in dirt, and the easy-to-fill and easy-to-empty tanks mean spring-cleaning should be a breeze.

Buy now: Upright Easy Home Carpet Cleaner, £49.99, Aldi

On the slighter pricier end at £49.99, it’s still a great deal to be had. Especially when you consider that more popular brands of carpet cleaners can set you back upwards of £100.

The Easy Home Steam Mop and the Upright Easy Home Carpet Cleaner are available to pre-order today, or you can buy in stores Thursday 28th March. But if you want to bag these cleaning buys be quick, because as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone.