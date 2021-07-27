We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is launching a brand new range of eco-friendly bed linen, helping shoppers reduce their carbon footprint. The Conscious Bedding range saves up to 52 plastic bottles from landfill per product.

Not only is the collection doing good things for the environment, but it also comes at a great price point.

According to new research, nine in ten of us – so pretty much all of us – want to be more environmentally friendly this year. These new SpecialBuy products are made of bamboo and are available to pre-order online from August 1st.

If you prefer to shop in-store, the eco-friendly bedding will also be stocked in Aldi supermarkets from August 5th.

The Aldi eco-friendly bedding range

The range includes the anti-bacterial Bamboo Flat Sheet (£9.99 Double, £12.99 King, £14.99 online only Superking.) It’s made of 70% bamboo viscose and 30% cotton and is lovely and soft to the touch.

The new bed linen range also includes some very affordable Bamboo Duvet Sets (£22.99 Double, £24.99 King, £26.99 online only Superking) and Bamboo Pillowcase Pairs (£4.99).

Each comes in a variety of contemporary designs and colours, including grey, sage, white and pink print. Fresh white bed linen is a fail-safe option that will always bring a feeling of hotel luxury, while grey, sage and pink bedding will introduce some soft colour to your room.

Looking for the best duvets to update your sleep space? You could try pairing the Bamboo bed linen with Aldi’s hypoallergenic Eco-Friendly Duvets (£18.99 Double, £22.99 King), for a healthy and happy sleep.

The 10.5 tog duvets are made from recycled fibres, and help to prevent approximately 52 plastic bottles from ending up in landfill or the sea. Last of all, the Conscious Bedding also offers a comfortable Eco-Friendly Pillow Pair (£9.99), also made from recycled materials.

The pillowcases are each made of up to 28 plastic bottles. Aldi has also made eco-friendly packaging from recycled materials and sugarcane to minimise harmful waste.

Keeping pillows and duvets clean is key when finding out how to sleep better. But if yours have truly seen better days, it could be time to replace them.

Will you be picking any of these up on your next Aldi trip?