Get more power for your pound with new range of affordable cordless tools

Last week we brought you news of the incredibly affordable garden furniture – in stores now! This week we can reveal the discount supermarket is topping its garden specialbuys offering with a range of Aldi garden tools and an all-new rechargeable battery pack.

Tapping into our gardening needs Aldi are delivering all the key ingredients for keeping our gardens looking immaculately groomed. Covering all the basics with a cordless lawn mower, hedge trimmer and grass trimmer.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Best of all this year, for the first time ever, Aldi are stocking a rechargeable and universal battery pack compatible with its extensive range of cordless tools.

Shoppers can pick up a universal 20V Battery, Charger and Cordless Garden Tool from as little as £50!

Get more for your money with this new range. All available to pre-order from this Sunday 28th April, arriving in stores next Thursday 2nd May.

Coming soon: Aldi garden tools and rechargeable battery

Cordless lawn mover

Keep the lawn looking Wimbledon-worthy with this affordable Electric Lawnmower. Featuring an 1800W motor, seven cutting heights and a 60-litre grass collection box with indicator level, cutting the grass will be a breeze.

Coming soon: Cordless Lawn Mower, £85, Aldi

Rechargeable battery pack

Designed for all levels of expertise, the high spec lithium-ion rechargeable battery is available in two sizes. A 20V (£15) and 20/40V (£30), offering the versatility to operate a range of power tools. Aldi’s Battery Charger (£15) will charge up power tools for hours of use, without the hassle of finding a power point or extension lead.

The battery components all come with a 2-year warranty and with a charging time of only 45 minutes, shoppers will be charged and ready for action in no time.

Cordless hedge trimmer

Tend to edges and borders with ease with this electric trimmer. This easy to handle tool allows you to make quick cuts without dragging the lawn mover out every time.

The robust universal motor, adjustable handle and flip-up flower guard make it a great value gadget packed with all the trimmings.

Coming soon: Cordless Hedge Trimmer, £25, Aldi

Cordless grass trimmer

Video Of The Week

Keep edges and borders shaped to perfection with the help of Aldi’s new trimmer.

Coming soon: Cordless Grass Trimmer, £20, Aldi

Our friends at Aldi told us ‘Customers should also keep their eyes peeled for extra additions to the range later in the year for even more savings.’

With such great buys on offer at unbeatable prices the summer ahead is looking promising, don’t you think?