If you're shopping for garden furniture, you won't want to miss this latest range of Specialbuys

Transforming outdoor spaces on a budget has never been more achievable! Prepare to give your garden a cost-effective update this summer with the ludicrously affordable range of Aldi garden furniture. Aldi’s fantastic range of Gardening Week essential Specialbuys can help to furnish gardens without breaking the bank.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

A Specialbuys collection of this calibre will sell out quicker than you can Google your local Aldi store’s postcode! Stay ahead of the game with this fabulous collection. These pieces are all available for pre-order online now and in stores on Thursday 4th April.

Aldi Garden Furniture

Rattan Effect Corner Sofa

Once the sun has got his hat on, who doesn’t head straight out into the garden? This requires a comfy place to sit and while away the hours. More and more our gardens are becoming an extension of indoors. A stylish corner sofa and footrest is very much championing that vibe. This Rattan-effect Corner Sofa from Aldi’s garden furniture range is a perfect for the job and a total bargain at just £199.99!!!

This corner seat can be set up from the left or right. Available in light grey or brown with cream cushions, or charcoal with light grey cushions.

Pre-order now: Rattan Effect Corner Sofa, £199.99, Aldi

Rattan Garden Bistro Set

Fear not if you have a small outdoor space, for that there’s this rattan effect tub chairs and table set. The egg-like designs with padded seat cushions and curved backs will ensure ultra comfort for lazy afternoons spent in the garden. Available in beige, grey and black.

Pre-order now: Rattan Garden Bistro Set, £149.99, Aldi

Gardenline Patio Heater

For when those summer days turn into chilly nights, this patio heater is a great device to have to keep you toasty. Featuring an adjustable height, the infrared heater can also be tilted to an angle that’s convenient. Waterproof too, this can be wall mounted or used as a free-standing heater as the base is weighted for added security.

Pre-order now: Gardenline Patio Heater, £39.99, Aldi

Mosaic Bird Feeder

If you’re fond of your garden-variety birds, then why not give them something pretty to eat out of? This beautiful mosaic bird feeder is a standout piece for any garden, catching and reflecting the sunlight, bringing dancing colours to your garden.

Pre-order now: Mosaic Bird Feeder, £6.99, Aldi

Gardenline Barbecue Pizza Oven

What would summer be without a BBQ? But instead of traditional burgers or corn on the cob, why not try a tasty pizza instead? This BBQ Pizza Oven is a perfect option to provide a sharing favourite for everyone to enjoy.

Light and portable with two carry handles; this pizza oven can be used on gas, charcoal and masonry barbecues to cook pizzas of up to 12 inches in 10 minutes. Made of ceramic stone with an easy to clean stainless steel interior, this is a sure fire way to keep everyone happy.

Pre-order now: Gardenline Barbecue Pizza Oven, £39.99, Aldi

Solar Garden Lights

Video Of The Week

Lighting is a key element to incorporate into any garden for summer entertaining. These solar powered lights are ideal for illuminating a walkway or patio edging and bringing a soft glow to your garden. Made from robust stainless steel, they feature plastic spikes, which can be easily pushed into the ground. A mesh design also gives a lovely pattern of light.

Pre-order now: Solar Garden Lights 6 Pack, £9.99, Aldi

As with any Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone. So head online now to make sure you don’t miss out on these great Aldi garden furniture bargains.