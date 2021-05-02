We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has been delivering the goods when it comes to garden ideas this year. We’ve had the hot tub, gazebo, pizza oven, and the famous egg chair. But there’s one Aldi Specialbuy we’re extra excited about – Aldi’s garden bar.

With a textural grey wicker finish and a metal top, the Rattan Effect Garden Bar will allow you to pretend you run your own private cocktail bar.

There’s no doubt it’ll raise the bar when it comes to BBQs this summer – and for £199.99, it’s a total steal. The garden bar is part of Aldi’s brand new garden range launching just in time to celebrate the further easing of lockdown restrictions on May 17th.

From this date, it will be possible to host up to 30 people in our gardens in the UK. The new garden range also includes a golden drinks trug that you can fill with ice for keeping bottles and cans of drink cool, at £19.99.

There’s also a draft for fresh draft beer at home, which costs £199.99. Forget crammed beer gardens and queuing at the bar when you can have the works in the comfort of your own back garden.

All of the items above will be available to order exclusively online from May 9th, and additional items will be in stores from May 16th. Set a reminder now, as we predict these will sell out as fast as the egg chair!

The stylish garden bar has a metal frame for storing wine glasses just like in a proper bar, plus a shelf for other glasses. It also has a cover to keep wannabe bartenders cool while mixing drinks.

We think it would look great with some solar feeston lights hanging on the roof – our garden lighting ideas piece is packed full of great options so you can enjoy your outdoor space into the early hours.

If you still don’t have a BBQ for entertaining friends in the garden this summer, what are you waiting for? Head to our guide to the best BBQ to suit your outdoor living area space. For more outdoor fun, check out our guide on how to create an outdoor cinema in your back garden.

We’ll have an aperol spritz, please.