Aldi’s home baking range is back! And just in time for the return of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

The brand new products will lend us a helping hand as we experiment with new recipes, inspired by the bakers in the famous, bunting-filled tent. This affordable new range includes an all-new ice cream maker for homemade desserts – perfect for cosy evenings at home this autumn.

The best ice cream makers really do open up a world of sorbet, frozen yoghurt and gelato – and at Aldi prices, you can’t go wrong.

The Aldi Ice Cream Maker

The brand new Digital Ice Cream Maker is an online exclusive available from September 19th. It will therefore only be available on the Aldi Special Buys website – so no need to rush to the shops.

The new product will look great in our kitchens with its simple and sleek design. At just £34.99, it will help gelato lovers create delicious frozen treats at home at the fraction of the price of a shop-bought ice cream.

Designed with a transparent lid and an easily accessible opening for adding ingredients, this ice cream maker creates delicious results each time.

As a nation, we’ve gone baking mad as lockdown habits have stuck. These days, we’re able to whip up a banana bread at a moment’s notice. Also, more than half of us say we bake at least once a week.

With Bake Off beginning imminently, millions will be trying out a Victoria sponge, or some delicious brownies. The Aldi baking range also includes the Tefal Cake Factory (£149.99, online only) to make baking easy.

Plus, there’s a Rainbow Cake Mix (£3.49), Writing Icing Pens (£1.29) and an Icing kit (£2.19). If you’re investing in several new gadgets, it’s well worth considering kitchen appliance layout ideas to make the most of your space.

We think the range will sell out in no time. As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone. The Kids Beginner Baking Set (£9.99) is great for young bakers and is full of everything little ones need to make their first showstopper.

The products are available to pre-order online from Sunday, September 19th. Smaller items will be in stores from Thursday, September 23.