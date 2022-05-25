We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the long bank-holiday weekend just around the corner and a summer of hosting in front of us, now is the perfect time to update your outside space. And Aldi has just the thing for revamping your patio or decking with their large Aldi outdoor rugs, starting for just £8.99 each.

Available on the Aldi Specialbuys website, the waterproof rugs are available two sizes, and will instantly lift any outdoor space. Whether you’re planning a party for the kids, hosting a drinks evening for friends or a bigger bash for all the family, an outdoor rug is a great addition to your garden.

Aldi outdoor rug

Buy now: Extra large leaf grey and white rug, £19.99, Aldi

Available in two sizes, the first is a neat 150x90cm offering, which comes in four different designs. All monochromatic in colour, as well as this leaf design there is an aztec print, trellis print or a criss-cross spline design too. The extra-large option boasts a very impressive 230x160cm in size and comes in either the leaf design or the criss-cross spline design, both in grey and white colourways.

Just like you’d lay out your living room, placing an outdoor rug by your seating is the prefect addition to outdoor living room ideas zoning your space to make it more intimate. Patios can often look a little cold and stark, so adding an inexpensive rug is a great budget patio idea. You could even use an additional rug to hang from a tired looking fence or wall, a bit like a wall hanging or tapestry, which is another great outdoor wall decor idea.

Investing in an outdoor rug is also a great way to protect your lawn, decking or patio from spilt food that could stain, like ketchup-covered sausages or mustard-topped burgers. With it’s waterproof fibres, the Aldi outdoor rug is easy to wipe clean and can even be lightly hosed down if sticky soft drinks get dropped by over-excited little ones.

Plus if you’re thinking of creating your own outdoor cinema in your garden this summer, an outdoor rug would work perfectly to seat your buddies coming over for movie night. So, when will you be snapping yours up?