We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Those looking to spruce up their garden and balcony spaces ahead of the summer need look no further than the selection of Aldi plants this week.

Catering for every style preference, you’ll find everything from Fuschias and Geraniums to climbing plants and hanging basket must-haves.

With the climbing plants starting from just £1.35, Aldi are making our summer gardens more affordable than ever.

More for your money: Brilliant budget garden ideas to boost outdoor spaces without breaking the bank!

This week’s Aldi plants to shop

Add a flourish of colour to flower beds with Aldi’s range of vibrant Ornamental Rhododendrons for just £6.39. Alternatively, also perfect for the job are the 1L pots of Perennials (£1.39) – sure to brighten up any flowerbed this spring.

For those looking for a vertical splash of colour, Aldi’s wild Climbing Plants, now only £1.35 each, will soften any wall or fence it’s grown against. All in store now.

This week pick up a four-pack of sweet Geraniums for just £1.35. These beautiful bedding plants produce a mass of aesthetically-pleasing flowers in summer, ideal for adding dashes of impactful colour to beds and hanging basket schemes.

Brighten up any outdoor area with Aldi’s glorious Fuchsias (£1.99, 4 pack). Famous for producing bell-shaped hanging flowers in an array of vibrant colours.

This hardy species will introduce a tropical touch to pots and baskets. For best results plant them in warm, sheltered spots – out of direct sunlight.

Vigorous and versatile, Aldi’s stunning Hybrid Clematis (£4.79) are available in stores now. Free-flowering, its compact size makes for an excellent addition that’s easy on the eye for small gardens. Suitable for containers, ideal for those with less ground planting space.

And of course the fragrant notes of a clematis will ensure maximum enjoyment for all the senses.

To shop in the coming weeks

To welcome a beautiful pop of colour to your patio, that will last well until Autumn, Aldi’s Hydrangeas are just the thing. And priced at an incredibly affordable £6.39 at that.

Video Of The Week

Those looking to make their hanging basket displays this year can bag multiple different hanging basket plant varieties at Aldi.

While the Aldi plant collection will be available in stores, the same policy applies – adhere to social distancing while shopping. Pick up one or several of the plants as part of your weekly shop.