Does your home security only goes as far as leaving the lights on and turning up the radio when you go out for the evening? Then it might be time to visit the Aldi website. Because right now, the budget supermarket has an irresistible offer on a home security system.

Pardon the pun, but it really is a steal…

Aldi security camera system

Buy now: 1080P 4HD Home CCTV Camera Kit, £154.99, Aldi

The 1080P 4HD CCTV Camera Kit is an impressive set up that monitors your home using four cameras – two ‘domes’ that can sit on top of a table or cabinet, and two ‘bullet’ cameras designed to be attached to a wall. Each offers a clear 2 megapixel image, so you get a good view of what’s going on.

These link to a 1TB hard disk, which can store up to 60 days’ worth of footage – whether that’s scheduled or manual recording. You can also set the cameras to record only when motion is detected, if you’d rather not take hours of footage of an empty room.

Always wondered what the dog or cat is up to when you are at work? Download the free Android or iOS app and you can watch a live stream of your home, too. It’s a handy feature, especially if you are on holiday and want to check up on things. Whether it’s to see if the neighbours have watered the plants as promised, or to make sure no uninvited guests have broken in.

Another great thing about the cameras is that they are IP66 rated – in other words, they are water resistant. So if you want to keep an eye on your garden shed, you can fix them outside. Though we’d probably advise taking them down in torrential rain, and fixing them in a sheltered spot.

Available exclusively online, the Aldi security camera system costs £154.99, which works out at less than £40 a camera. We think that’s a small price to pay for peace of mind.