With an all-new series of GBBO and a whole host of baking SpecialBuys at Aldi, there's never been a better time to bake

It’s that time of the year when we could start to feel a bit sad about summer slipping away and the holidays coming to an end. Turn that frown upside down, because Bake Off is back on our screens TONIGHT!

As a nation we love both baking and bagging bargains! The lovely folk at Aldi have catered brilliantly for both passions, with a whole range of affordable baking SpecialBuys – including the classic stand mixer and bread maker. Both are available online now, in stores from Sunday 2nd September.

In other Bake Off news: Own the Great British Bake Off house! Harptree Court is up for sale

The affordable Aldi stand mixer returns

The show-stopper has the be the Classic Stand Mixer. It features an eight-speed rotary control, balloon whisk, beater and dough hook. Having a stand mixer takes all the hard work out of whipping up meringues, cake batters and frosting – doing the job in a fraction of the time.

The iconic designs we see in celebrity kitchens are more than double the price, so this is a great buy. Available in red and cream, there’s a colour to suit every kitchen.

Buy now: Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer, £49.99, Aldi

Tower bread maker

Get ready to raise to the occasion when ‘bread week’ arrives. Bake delicious bread in the comfort of your own home with Aldi’s stylish and functional Bread Maker. Offering 17 programmable settings for different types, including a gluten-free option, you can create the prefect homemade loaf.

The 15 hour programmable delay timer and 60 minute keep warm function means you can enjoy your bread whenever it suits you.

Buy now: Tower Bread Maker, £59.99, Aldi

This Speciabuy is the icing on the cake, quite literally! It’s a complete Premium Icing kit (£9.99) to put the perfect finishing touches on any cake creation you desire, with assorted nozzles to really get creative. From personalised messages for birthday cakes to bold decorative roses, the sky’s the limit!

Buy now: Crofton Premium Icing set, £9.99, Aldi

Whipping up tasty homemade bakes has never been easier thanks to new baking range. Look out for further baking buys to be added to the offering over the coming weeks.

Be quick because as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!