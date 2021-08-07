We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether you subscribe to Stacey Soloman’s ‘tap to tidy’ school of organisation, or prefer to keep things clear with labels like The Home Edit, the new Aldi storage range is going to be a real treat.

If anything can make a bad mood worse, it’s a messy room. Now that so many of us are currently working from home full time, it can sometimes feel like there is no way to escape the mess.

Clever storage and a spot of decluttering are the best way to keep things in order. However, even storage solutions for small spaces can come with a hefty price tag. Enter Aldi.

Aldi has come to the rescue by launching a range of storage solutions available to pre-order from Sunday. The range has everything you could want to ensure every room of your house is Marie Kondo approved, all at classically low Aldi prices.

Here are a few of the pieces we can’t wait to log onto the Aldi website and bag this weekend.

Aldi storage special buys

Aldi make up tower

If you are a fan of The Home Edit this clever storage solution for your dressing table needs no introduction. For those yet to watch the Netflix show, the rotating make-up tower is the ultimate solution to displaying and organising your make-up routine.

The Aldi makeup tower is priced at £7.99, half the price of similar versions. The tower comes in white and clear, so you can ensure it fits seamlessly into your glam zone.

Aldi fold-flat laundry basket

Laundry baskets are a game-changer when sorting dark from lights, and lugging clean clothes upstairs. But what to do with the bulky item when the laundry is finally done? Aldi’s laundry basket simply folds flat and can be slotted behind a door or into a cupboard. Utility storage ideas don’t get much smarter than this.

The Aldi Laundry basket is priced at £9.99, and comes in an elegant grey, perfect for any Mrs Hinch fans.

Velvet storage stool

If you’re already eyeing up the Aldi chaise longue, why not treat yourself to the velvet storage stool at the same time? The storage stool is one of our favourite bedroom storage ideas, for storing hairdryers and curling tongs at a dressing table.

The Aldi storage stool is priced at £29.99, and is available in both navy blue and grey.

Bamboo storage ladder

If you’re in the market for some bathroom storage ideas, this is the one for you. The Aldi bamboo storage ladder has a small footprint making it perfect for even the smallest spaces, whilst the grey fabric and bamboo structure give it an elegant scandi look.

Stack it full of spare towels for that spa-bathroom look. Alternatively, it is a great spot to discreetly stash your extra loo rolls too.

Will you be logging onto the Aldi website this weekend?