Calling all fans of the Aldi velvet chair – there is now chaise longue about to drop. The sleek chaise comes in opulent blue or sophisticated grey and will be available to pre-order on the SpecialBuys section of the Aldi website this Sunday.

Aldi’s scalloped velvet chair has become something of an affordable interiors icon. But now the discount store is introducing its stylish older sister so we can stretch out in style without a big spend.

The new Aldi chaise longue

We think it is a clever living room idea for bringing additional seating – always handy – and something a little different to your decor. A chaise longue is an essential for anyone who likes to put their feet up, and it also makes for a great accent piece.

Plus all stylish homes need something velvet, and this is a multi-functional piece that will complement your home aesthetic whether it’s modern or traditional, minimalist or a maximalist treasure trove. The grey version will be right at home with existing grey living room ideas you’ve got going on, while the deep blue brings a splash of colour.

Both have dark wooden legs with gold accents and button details on the back of the chair.

The versatile piece costs £149.99, and makes for a very comfy spot for checking emails, reading a book with the kids, relaxing in front of the TV or taking a quick nap. It’s also a lovely bedroom idea if you have enough space – just don’t let it become the chair that gets covered in clothes.

The Aldi chaise longue would work equally well as a place to perch in a guest room or an inviting coffee break spot in your home office. This cracking new piece from Aldi also offers savings of up to 70% compared to similar products on the market.

If you’re ‘longue-ing’ to pick this item of furniture up, check the Aldi site first thing on Sunday morning. As with all SpecialBuys, we’re confident that this will sell out fast, so be ready to queue (virtually) to get your hands on one. Good luck!