Are you still working on your ironing board or coffee table because there isn’t enough space at home for a desk? This Amazon folding desk is the perfect solution.

Trying to work from home without a dedicated workspace can be a hindrance to your productivity. And without a proper desk and chair, it can become a real pain in the neck – pun intended.

It’s no surprise that Amazon’s folding desk has earned itself a league of fans. No matter how small your home is, this folding desk means you will always have space for a stylish desk. As soon as the workday is over, you can simply fold it up and tuck it away in a corner.

Amazon folding desk

The desk features a lovely industrial design with a black frame and brown textured desktop. It comes ready assembled, so as soon as it arrives all you need to do is open it up and get to work.

It is sturdy and offers plenty of space for a laptop, a cup of tea, a note pad and even a lamp measuring 100 x 50 x 75cm. In our opinion, it is a steal at just £85.99.

The folding desk has racked up an average of 4 and a half stars on Amazon with customers calling it ‘excellent’ and ‘fabulous’. And even been marked with an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ label due to its popularity.

‘You will not be disappointed by this table. It comes in 2 pieces in the box. The stand for the table is already folded and you just open it up. The tabletop you just clip on top and then Bob’s your uncle. Best purchase I have done. The wood finish looks great, very formal. I’m working from home so that’s why I got it. I should have done this in the beginning!’ wrote one reviewer

Buy now: Folding computer desk, £.85.99, Amazon

‘I am so impressed with this desk! Very pleased with my purchase. A sturdy, sleek and easy to assemble desk. Fits my small study area just perfectly. Would recommend anyone to purchase this table. 10 out of 10,’ wrote another.

Talk about glowing reviews! Has the time come for you to finally get a proper desk for working from home?