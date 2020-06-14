We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pizza ovens have become the latest must-have for al-fresco dining. However, if you don’t have space for one you can still whip up authentic pizza in your oven with this Amazon pizza stone.

The pizza stone transforms your ordinary oven or BBQ into a pizza oven. Delivering that authentic crisp base in a matter of minutes. It even comes with a paddle for the full pizzeria experience at home.

You might be wondering what is so special about a pizza stone. Well, the magic lies in what the stone is made out of – cordierite. Cordierite is a highly porous, moisture-absorbing stone that can heat up to 250-300 degrees when preheated in an oven or on top of a BBQ.

The stone holds its heat more evenly than an ordinary metal baking sheet. So it gives the pizza dough a burst of heat puffing up the crust. The porous surface means it can also draw the water out of particularly wet areas of dough as it cooks. Leaving you with the perfect thin crust, clever right?

You will need to preheat the stone for about 30 minutes in the oven or on top of a BBQ at a high temperature before using. But once heated, the stone will cook homemade pizzas in a matter of minutes.

Priced at less than £50, the Blumtal Pizza Stone and paddle has been a sellout success on Amazon, only recently coming back into stock. It has clocked up a 4.6 rating on Amazon with rave reviews.

‘This Pizza Stone made my homemade pizzas outstanding. The crust was crispy, well cooked and made such a difference. I can not recommend it enough,’ wrote one reviewer.

One reviewer revealed that she has even used it to bake bread, with incredible results.

‘I’ve been baking bread for years, and this is the first baking stone I’ve purchased. All I can say is “wow!” The stone has changed the way I bake and the quality of the finished bread forever.’

Whether you’re looking for a pizza oven alternative, or to improve your sourdough bread, this stone is a winner.