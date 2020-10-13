We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Now that many of us are working from home, the usual coffee runs to Pret are out of the question. However, we have good news. This Ideal Home approved Nespresso machine is among the Amazon Prime Day discounts. Make sure you get your caffeine fix with these Amazon Prime Day Nespresso deals.

Ditch the instant coffee granules, and indulge in aromatic morning espressos and americanos instead.

Amazon Prime Day Nespresso deals

Nespresso XN903840 Vertuo Plus: Was £179.99, NOW £69.99, Amazon



This beautiful pod coffee machine won five stars from our reviewer. Now reduced by £110, that is a very affordable luxury you can treat yourself to for just £69.99. There is also the bonus that you can claim 50 coffee capsules and two months of free coffee subscription when you buy.

View deal: Nespresso XN903840 Vertuo Plus, was £179.99, NOW £69.99, Amazon

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus wowed our Ideal Home best pod coffee machine reviewer Rachel, who wrote that this is the coffee machine for: ‘The sort of person who opts for bed linen with a high thread count, bone china on the table and beautifully scented candles.’

She reasoned that the beautifully designed coffee machine ‘delivers that little bit of a treat every day,’ in the form of generous cups of aromatic coffee, topped with a rich crema.

The chrome cup platform can be positioned to four heights, to accommodate tall glasses and shorter mugs, and operated by a single button on the top. You won’t need to fiddle around with any buttons to help produce the perfect drink. Instead, the machine reads a barcode around the rim of the capsule and adjusts the volume accordingly for long or short drinks.

The machine is intuitive to use and has a large water tank, so you won’t have to constantly be refilling it. The sleek VertuoPlus can make a 230ml mug of coffee in under a minute and 150ml mug in under 30 seconds. Something even the most experience barista would struggle to match.

If you need an at-home coffee fix you can find the Nespresso Vertuo Plus 61 per cent off on Amazon Prime Day Nespresso deal here, today and tomorrow.

Is it time for a coffee break?